Funds2Orgs is kicking off its 2026-2027 back-to-school season with Sneakster, the mischievous, energetic mascot for the reuse economy and 100% profit fundraising.

Orlando, FL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds2Orgs opened its 2026-2027 back-to-school season today and reintroduced Sneakster®, the company's official shoe-shaped mascot and the recognizable face of its shoe drive fundraising program. The launch arrives as PTAs, sports teams, and nonprofit groups head into the highest-volume fundraising window of the school year with a growing preference for methods that do not require families to sell, store, or deliver a product.

Sneakster at the latest Funds2Orgs event!

Sneakster represents the shoe drive fundraiser, a program that helps schools and nonprofits raise money by collecting gently worn, used and new shoes from their community. There is no product to sell, no inventory to store, and no out-of-pocket costs to the group. Funds2Orgs pays the organization by the pound for what it collects, and the shoes move into the global reuse economy where they extend the life of usable footwear and support micro-entrepreneurs abroad.

"Parents are done selling wrapping paper. Coaches are done managing cookie dough orders. Principals are done with the liability of door-to-door," said Wayne Elsey, Founder, Funds2Orgs. "Sneakster is the friendly face of the alternative. Shoe drive fundraisers have a double impact – they earn money for the group and keep usable shoes out of landfills and in the reuse economy."

What is a shoe drive fundraiser?

A shoe drive fundraiser is a 100% profit fundraising method used by schools, PTAs, sports teams, nonprofits, and community groups. The group collects gently worn, used and new shoes from families, friends, and neighbors. Funds2Orgs pays the group by the pound for the shoes collected. The organization keeps 100% of the money it raises. The shoes are then redistributed through the global reuse economy rather than sent to landfills.

Why run a shoe drive fundraiser during back-to-school season?

Back-to-school is when schools re-engage with the full parent list, PTAs set their annual budgets, and coaches fund the fall sports season. It is also when families are cleaning out closets and finding shoes their kids have outgrown. That combination makes back-to-school one of the highest-yield windows in the year for a shoe drive fundraiser.

Why is this considered sustainable fundraising?

Traditional back-to-school fundraisers sell products that end up in the trash within weeks. A shoe drive fundraiser keeps usable footwear out of landfills, extends the life of the shoes through the global reuse economy, and turns what would have been waste into cash for the school. It fits the same category as other reuse-economy models that raise money without generating new consumer product demand.

Who is Sneakster?

Sneakster represents Funds2Orgs across PTAs, PTOs, sports teams, booster clubs, church groups, scout troops, and nonprofits of every size. The high-energy, fun-loving mascot appears at school events, PTA state conventions, and back-to-school expos, and her image is available to partner groups running shoe drives who want a recognizable face for their campaign. Go say hi today at sneakster.com!

About Funds2Orgs

Funds2Orgs is a social enterprise that offers shoe drive fundraising programs for schools, PTAs, nonprofits, sports teams, churches, and community groups across the United States. Founded by Wayne Elsey, the company helps groups earn 100% profit without selling products by collecting gently worn, used and new shoes for redistribution through the global reuse economy. More at funds2orgs.com.

Press Inquiries

Marissa Foglia, Director of Marketing

marissa [at] funds2orgs.com 407-930-2979

https://funds2orgs.com/

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