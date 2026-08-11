TreeRaise is kicking off its 2026–2027 back-to-school campaign, offering schools, faith-based organizations, and nonprofits an eco-friendly way to raise funds.

As a fully digital fundraising platform, TreeRaise eliminates the need to sell products, collect cash, or ask families to pay upfront. Every contribution also supports the planting of verified trees, allowing organizations to achieve their fundraising goals while creating a lasting environmental impact.

 | Source: TreeRaise TreeRaise

Orlando, FL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TreeRaise™, the fully digital eco-friendly fundraising platform that plants trees for every contribution, opened its 2026-2027 back-to-school campaign today for PTAs, PTOs, sports teams, clubs, youth groups, and nonprofits. The launch coincides with the highest-attention fundraising window of the school year and a growing shift among parent groups away from product-based fundraisers that require selling, storing, or delivering merchandise.

 

A TreeRaise campaign launches online and runs entirely through a shareable link. A live dashboard shows both the money raised and the trees planted in real time. "Parents are exhausted. Fundraising in 2026 should not require a garage full of popcorn tins and a Saturday spent knocking on doors," said Wayne Elsey, Founder, TreeRaise. TreeRaise is the zero-calorie fundraiser. No selling, no inventory, no out-of-pocket cost. Every contribution funds the school and plants a tree."

 

How does the TreeRaise back-to-school fundraiser work?

A PTA, coach, or volunteer group leader gets started by visiting TreeRaise.com. The TreeRaise team creates a personalized online campaign, and supporters then contribute through a shareable link. Groups earn 50% off the top, and the other 50% supports the planting of trees. Supporters, group leaders, and the wider community can see both the dollars raised and the trees planted on a live impact dashboard.

 

Why start a TreeRaise fundraiser during back-to-school season?

Back-to-school is when parent groups have the highest attention from their community. Families are re-engaging with the school year, PTAs are setting annual budgets, coaches are funding the fall season, and every group is looking at the fundraising calendar. A campaign launched now can reach the full parent list while attention is high, hit its goal in days rather than weeks, and remove the need for repeat product-sales cycles later in the fall.

 

What makes TreeRaise different from a traditional school fundraiser?

TreeRaise is fully digital, so nothing is sold, stored, or delivered. There is no upfront cost. Supporters see the impact on a live dashboard, which gives contributors visible proof of where the money went. It is available year-round, but the back-to-school window is when it gets the highest per-supporter yield.

 

Who TreeRaise is for

TreeRaise is used by PTAs, PTOs, elementary and secondary schools, sports teams, booster clubs, band programs, faith-based groups, scout troops, and nonprofits of every size. The platform is designed for volunteer-run groups with no fundraising staff, no marketing budget, and no time to manage inventory.

 

About TreeRaise: TreeRaise is a fully digital, eco-friendly fundraising platform for schools, PTAs, sports teams, nonprofits, and community groups. Groups earn 50% off the top, and the other 50% supports the planting of trees. Every campaign runs on a live impact dashboard that tracks dollars raised and trees planted. More at treeraise.com.

Press Inquiries

Marissa Foglia
Director of Marketing
marissa [at] treeraise.com
407-710-2345
https://treeraise.com


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