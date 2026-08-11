TreeRaise is kicking off its 2026–2027 back-to-school campaign, offering schools, faith-based organizations, and nonprofits an eco-friendly way to raise funds.

Orlando, FL, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TreeRaise™, the fully digital eco-friendly fundraising platform that plants trees for every contribution, opened its 2026-2027 back-to-school campaign today for PTAs, PTOs, sports teams, clubs, youth groups, and nonprofits. The launch coincides with the highest-attention fundraising window of the school year and a growing shift among parent groups away from product-based fundraisers that require selling, storing, or delivering merchandise.

A TreeRaise campaign launches online and runs entirely through a shareable link. A live dashboard shows both the money raised and the trees planted in real time. "Parents are exhausted. Fundraising in 2026 should not require a garage full of popcorn tins and a Saturday spent knocking on doors," said Wayne Elsey, Founder, TreeRaise. TreeRaise is the zero-calorie fundraiser. No selling, no inventory, no out-of-pocket cost. Every contribution funds the school and plants a tree."

How does the TreeRaise back-to-school fundraiser work?

A PTA, coach, or volunteer group leader gets started by visiting TreeRaise.com. The TreeRaise team creates a personalized online campaign, and supporters then contribute through a shareable link. Groups earn 50% off the top, and the other 50% supports the planting of trees. Supporters, group leaders, and the wider community can see both the dollars raised and the trees planted on a live impact dashboard.

Why start a TreeRaise fundraiser during back-to-school season?

Back-to-school is when parent groups have the highest attention from their community. Families are re-engaging with the school year, PTAs are setting annual budgets, coaches are funding the fall season, and every group is looking at the fundraising calendar. A campaign launched now can reach the full parent list while attention is high, hit its goal in days rather than weeks, and remove the need for repeat product-sales cycles later in the fall.

What makes TreeRaise different from a traditional school fundraiser?

TreeRaise is fully digital, so nothing is sold, stored, or delivered. There is no upfront cost. Supporters see the impact on a live dashboard, which gives contributors visible proof of where the money went. It is available year-round, but the back-to-school window is when it gets the highest per-supporter yield.

Who TreeRaise is for

TreeRaise is used by PTAs, PTOs, elementary and secondary schools, sports teams, booster clubs, band programs, faith-based groups, scout troops, and nonprofits of every size. The platform is designed for volunteer-run groups with no fundraising staff, no marketing budget, and no time to manage inventory.

About TreeRaise: TreeRaise is a fully digital, eco-friendly fundraising platform for schools, PTAs, sports teams, nonprofits, and community groups. Groups earn 50% off the top, and the other 50% supports the planting of trees. Every campaign runs on a live impact dashboard that tracks dollars raised and trees planted. More at treeraise.com.

Press Inquiries

Marissa Foglia

Director of Marketing

marissa [at] treeraise.com

407-710-2345

https://treeraise.com