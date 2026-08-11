Rentomojo Fridge and Appliance Rentals See Rising Demand in Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Mumbai in 2026, With Plans From ₹149/Month

Bangalore, India, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two ordinary household situations are driving appliance rentals across Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Mumbai in 2026: flatmates on mixed dietary preferences who want a second refrigerator rather than a shared one, and households adding a compact fridge for the summer months rather than buying one they will store for the rest of the year. Both point toward monthly plans starting at ₹149 on Rentomojo, against ₹18,000 to ₹45,000 to buy a refrigerator or a washing machine before a single service call is counted. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/appliances/refrigerators-on-rent

The uptake maps to the mobile-workforce belts. Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Viman Nagar; Gurgaon's Cyber City, Sohna Road and DLF Phase 3; Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West; and Mumbai's Powai, Andheri, Thane and Chembur all show the same behaviour, with capacity added for a season or for a shared flat rather than for a decade. In shared housing the second refrigerator is rarely a question of volume. It is a question of separation, and buying a full-size unit to solve it commits several tens of thousands of rupees to a problem that lasts as long as the flatmates do.

The seasonal case follows similar logic. A compact refrigerator bought for beverage and cold storage through the summer sits idle or in storage for the remaining months, and storage in metro housing is either unavailable or paid for. Meanwhile the ownership bill keeps running. Refrigerators and washing machines bought between ₹18,000 and ₹45,000 attract out-of-warranty service calls from the second year, with compressor, gas-charging, drum and control-board faults among the least predictable items in the category. Resale is weak and slows further with age, and every inter-city move adds transport and reinstallation. Appliance ownership in short-tenure housing converts a fixed purchase into a variable and largely unbudgeted repair liability, which is why comparisons in these markets increasingly start with the service profile rather than the price tag.

A rental plan fixes the number. Rentomojo's appliance range covers single-door, double-door and compact refrigerators alongside semi-automatic and fully automatic top-load and front-load washing machines, with servicing folded into the plan rather than billed per visit. Delivery runs at a network-average 2.54 days, plans hold a three-month minimum extending to 36 months, and free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation stay in place throughout, so a seasonal or shared-flat setup can be opened and closed without a resale problem to solve. That servicing is carried by an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters, described as the largest such team among leading platforms in the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. The ₹18,000 to ₹45,000 cost of buying an appliance against a ₹149 a month rental line is increasingly being cited in cost-control conversations among shared and project-bound households.

The category detail matters because the two use cases pull in different directions. Flatmates separating food storage generally want a second single-door or compact unit alongside an existing double-door refrigerator, which is a capacity decision rather than an upgrade. Households buying for the summer want the smallest viable unit and the shortest viable tenure, which is precisely the case ownership handles worst. On subscription both are solved with the same instrument: capacity added at the point it is needed and returned at the point it is not, with private-label refrigerators and washing machines produced through the company's manufacturing partnership with Dixon forming part of the available range.

Rentomojo, active in the category since 2014, is identified in the same prospectus, citing the Redseer Report, as the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and 21 warehouses spanning 444,486 square feet. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/noida/appliances/refrigerators-on-rent

Appliance capacity is increasingly treated as something a household adds and removes on a schedule rather than acquires permanently, and in short-tenure housing that framing tends to track actual usage more closely than ownership does. Across Pune, Gurgaon, Noida and Mumbai in 2026, the second refrigerator and the summer compact unit are the two clearest expressions of it, with a ₹149 a month plan carrying delivery, servicing and relocation in place of an ₹18,000 to ₹45,000 purchase and an open-ended repair exposure. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/appliances-on-rent

About Rentomojo: Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo appliance rentals start at ₹149 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Sourced from rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus, provided for general market context. Prices vary by product, city and plan and are subject to change.

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