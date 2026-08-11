LEADING SYSTEM INTEGRATOR iBUYPOWER CONTINUES NORTH AMERICAN EXPANSION WITH NEW MARKHAM LOCATION IN ONTARIO, CANADA

MARKHAM, ONT, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the leading system integrator iBUYPOWER announced it is officially opening its all-new Canadian offices located at 35 Riviera Drive, Unit 11-12 in Markham, Ontario. As part of an ever-increasing demand to service Canadian customers, along with increased interest from consumers for iBUYPOWER PCs following the company's earlier retail expansion , iBUYPOWER hopes to better serve its new community with high-quality prebuilt PC offerings, while offering the same standard of customer service, care, and support as its North American counterpart. To learn more, please visit: https://ca.ibuypower.com/en

"Our earlier push with popular Canadian retailers highlighted the community's demand both for higher-quality PC offerings at accessible prices, and in-depth customer service that is on par with what our North American customer base demands. Establishing iBUYPOWER's Canadian branch allows us to integrate directly with our community in this country, and ensure our overarching mission goal to offer as much value as possible to those that buy a PC from us," said Tom Lin, Sales Director for iBUYPOWER.

Starting today, iBUYPOWER Canada will be selling its line of RDY Prebuilt Gaming PCs directly to Canadian consumers. All PCs built by iBUYPOWER Canada, including its retail-specific PCs, are hand assembled, tested, and shipped from its Markham office. Systems purchased from iBUYPOWER Canada's website are also backed by its standard warranty of three years labor and parts, ensuring that in case of failure, any customer can ship their PC for repair and diagnosis of any issues.

Popular RDYs now for sale include the following:

RDY Scale B06 ($1,849.99 CAD) - Intel Core Ultra 5 225F, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD

- Intel Core Ultra 5 225F, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD RDY Element Pulse X White CR01 ($2,749.99 CAD) - AMD Ryzen 7 9700F, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD

- AMD Ryzen 7 9700F, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 12GB, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD RDY Trace X White CR02 ($3,649.99 CAD) - AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070Ti 16GB, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB NVMe SSD

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ABOUT iBUYPOWER

iBUYPOWER is a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America. The company was founded in 1999 on its core values of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition. These values are reflected in the company’s promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers since its founding. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with hardware and software brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and many more. iBUYPOWER is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Information about the company and its products can be found at: https://ca.ibuypower.com/en

PR MEDIA CONTACTS

iBUYPOWER CA Marketing

marketing@ca.ibuypower.com

Contact Info



Steven Anthony Kunz

steven.kunz@ibuypower.com

+1 888-462-3899

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