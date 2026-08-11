GBPPromote Launches All-in-One Local SEO Software for Agencies.

INDORE, India, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBPPromote, a local search software platform operated by TOTOSLocal One Private Limited, today announced the expansion of its suite of local SEO tools for agencies and multi-location businesses. The release adds an AI Visibility Tracker, which monitors how AI assistants describe a business across six AI search engines, and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector that allows account data to be queried directly from AI assistants including Claude and ChatGPT.
What GBPPromote Is
GBPPromote is a Google Business Profile (GBP) management platform providing local SEO tools for agencies and businesses, operated by TOTOSLocal One Private Limited of Indore, India. It includes 42 tools in a single dashboard, covering local search position tracking, Google Business Profile management, review and reputation workflows, citation distribution, scheduled posting, profile auditing, competitor benchmarking, AI visibility monitoring and white-label client reporting. It is used by local businesses, marketing agencies, franchise operators and multi-location brands managing between one and several thousand locations. All 42 tools are included on every plan at a flat rate of USD 5.33 per location per month.
Platform at a Glance
The following figures are reported by the company:
- Tools included: 42, across six categories, included on every plan with no add-on tiers
- Customers: more than 10,000 businesses and agencies; more than 100 brands
- Pricing: USD 5.33 per location per month, flat, with a three-day trial requiring no payment method
- AI engines monitored: 6 (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Copilot)
- Citation directories: 100+
- Customer ratings: 4.9 on Google, 4.8 on G2, 4.8 on Capterra, “Excellent” on Trustpilot
- Operator: TOTOSLocal One Private Limited, GH-40, Scheme 54, Vijay Nagar, Indore, India 452001
“Our customers were telling us they were maintaining five or six separate logins to run the same set of locations,” said Amit Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GBPPromote. “The objective of this release is consolidation — one dataset, one dashboard, and one per-location price, rather than a stack of point products that do not share data with each other.”
1. Local Rank Tracker and Local Pack Position Monitoring
The platform records Google Local Pack positions across a configurable geo-grid of search points, returning a position value at each pin rather than a single aggregate figure. The company states that this is intended to show geographic variation in visibility across a service area.
- Local Pack position monitoring across a customisable geo-grid, with a recorded position at every pin
- Local Rank Checker for an on-demand check of a single keyword
- Service Area Business (SAB) Rank Tracker for operators without a storefront
- Location Local Rank Full Report showing average position and change over time
Geo-grid position monitoring in the GBPPromote dashboard. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.
2. AI Visibility Tracker
The company states that a growing share of local discovery occurs inside AI assistants and AI-generated search summaries, and that this function is intended to give operators a record of that channel over time.
- Records how six AI search engines describe a business and which competing businesses appear alongside it
- Identifies queries where the business is absent from AI-generated responses
- AI Visibility Tracker records visibility across successive scheduled checks
AI Visibility Tracker interface. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.
3. AI Connector — MCP for Claude and ChatGPT
The MCP connector is a read-only integration that exposes account data to AI assistants supporting the protocol, allowing account holders to request summaries through conversation rather than manual export.
- AI Connector queries live account data — positions, reviews, tasks — from Claude or ChatGPT
- Returns reports, summaries and recommendations through conversational requests
- Zapier Alerts forward platform events into third-party applications
AI Connector setup. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.
“The integration work reflects a change in where our customers do their reporting,” said Radhika Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of GBPPromote. “A growing share of them are already working inside an AI assistant, so we made the data available there rather than requiring another export step.”
4. Review Management and AI Auto Reply
- Centralised Review Management covering all locations in one inbox
- Autorespond Google reviews with AI-drafted replies and saved templates (AI Review Response)
- Template Auto-Reply with rotation, so repeated responses are not identical
- Review Alerts triggered on new or low-rated entries
- Negative Review Monitor for flagging suspicious or policy-breaching entries
Consolidated review management view. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.
5. Review Generation and QR Codes
- Review Request Automation using scheduled email sequences
- Magic QR Code, AI QR Code and Feedback QR Code for in-person collection
- Survey QR and Local Business Surveys for structured customer feedback
- Review Widget for displaying collected reviews on a website
6. Auto Post and GMB Scheduler
- GMB Post Scheduler for planning offers, updates and events in bulk
- Auto Post and Auto Media Dripfeed for recurring publication without manual entry
- A shared content calendar covering multiple locations
7. Media Scheduler and Social Publishing
- GMB Media Scheduler for queuing photos and video across locations
- Auto Media Dripfeed for continuous scheduled media publishing
- Multi Social Scheduling to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and TikTok alongside GBP
8. Citation Management and Boost Citation
- Citation Management across 100+ directories, detecting missing, duplicate or inconsistent listings
- Boost Citation for distribution to additional directory sources
- NAP (name, address, phone) synchronisation across listings
9. Local Keyword Research
- Keyword Research Explorer for local and “near me” search terms within a defined area
- Reports search demand for terms under consideration
- Feeds selected keywords into posts, profile content and position tracking
10. GMB Audit Tool
- GBP Audit Tool scoring any Google Business Profile against completeness criteria
- Flags missing fields, category selections and NAP inconsistencies
- Outputs findings as a structured fix list for internal or client use
Audit and reporting output. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.
11. GMB Optimization Software and Smart Tasks
- GMB optimization software covering categories, services, attributes, descriptions, hours and media
- Bulk Optimization to apply fixes across every connected location
- Smart Tasks, a prioritised list ordering outstanding profile actions
12. Competitor Tracker
- Competitor Tracker comparing review volume, average rating and recorded positions
- Reports categories and attributes used by businesses in the same local results
- Identifies fields where the tracked profile differs from comparison profiles
13. Local SEO Reporting Tool (White-Label)
- Local SEO Reporting Tool consolidating positions, reviews and profile insights
- Portfolio Report and Multi-Location Report for account-wide rollups
- Location Trend Report showing period-over-period change
- Full Rank Report exporting every keyword and grid point
- White-label output for local SEO, rank, citation and AI visibility reports
- Google Analytics Connector linking local visibility to website traffic data
14. Bulk and Multi-Location GMB Management
- Multi-location GMB Management Tool with Bulk Update across profiles
- GMB Management Tool functions for agencies managing profiles on behalf of clients
- Brand Consistency controls for listing accuracy across locations
- Profile Protection, which monitors listings for unauthorised changes
- Bulk Menu Management for food-service operators
- Multi-Language publishing and team member access controls
Multi-location management view. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.
15. Local Pages and Website Builder
- 1-Click Website Builder for launching a location-optimised site
- AI Location Pages generated for each location served
- Local Business Schema markup
- Store Locator for directing customers to the nearest location
Complete Tool Inventory: 42 Local SEO Tools
The company lists the following 42 tools, all included on every plan:
Rank & Visibility (6 tools)
- 1. Local Rank Tracker — Google Maps position tracking via grid scans
- 2. Service Area Rank Tracker — position tracking across a service area rather than a single pin
- 3. Keyword Research — local keyword discovery and demand data
- 4. Competitor Tracker — competitor comparison and position gap identification
- 5. AI Visibility Checker — brand tracking across six AI search engines
- 6. AI Connector — MCP integration for Claude and ChatGPT
Manage Profiles (9 tools)
- 7. Multi-Location — every profile managed from one dashboard
- 8. Bulk Update — change hours, information and services across all locations at once
- 9. Bulk Optimization — push optimization fixes across every location
- 10. GBP Optimization — profile gap detection and strength scoring
- 11. Smart Tasks — prioritised to-do list per profile
- 12. Brand Consistency — cross-location brand drift detection
- 13. Profile Protection — monitoring for unauthorised profile edits
- 14. Bulk Menu Management — menu, price and item updates in bulk
- 15. Multi-Language — profile content published in 12 languages
Posts & Automation (6 tools)
- 16. GMB Post Scheduler — bulk scheduling of offers, updates and posts
- 17. GMB Media Scheduler — photo and video queuing across locations
- 18. Auto Post & Dripfeed — recurring automated publication
- 19. Multi-Social Scheduling — Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and TikTok
- 20. GMB Automation — posts, reviews and rank scans on a schedule
- 21. Zapier Alerts — GBP events forwarded into 6,000+ applications
Reviews & Reputation (8 tools)
- 22. Centralised Reviews — every review from every location in one inbox
- 23. AI Review Response — AI-drafted replies with saved templates
- 24. Template Auto-Reply — rotating reply templates
- 25. Review Generation — email sequences that request reviews
- 26. Review Alerts — notification on new review activity
- 27. Negative Review Monitor — tracking of negative and suspicious reviews
- 28. Review Widget — on-site review display embed
- 29. Local Business Surveys — AI-built surveys collected by QR
Reports & White-Label (6 tools)
- 30. Local SEO Reports — client-ready GBP performance reporting
- 31. Portfolio Report — single view of every client and location managed
- 32. Multi-Location Report — performance rolled up across locations
- 33. Location Trend Report — period-over-period change tracking
- 34. Full Rank Report — every keyword and grid point, exported to PDF
- 35. GBP Audit Tool — profile scoring and fix list generation
Grow & Convert (7 tools)
- 36. Website Builder — local website generated from a Google Business Profile
- 37. Store Locator — embeddable find-a-store map
- 38. AI Location Pages — a generated page for every location
- 39. Local Business Schema — LocalBusiness structured data markup
- 40. Review QR Codes — magic, feedback and AI QR code formats
- 41. Local Citations — listing build and repair across 100+ directories
- 42. Analytics Connector — GBP activity linked to GA4 site traffic
Availability and Pricing
The expanded platform is available now to new and existing accounts. All 42 tools are included on every plan at USD 5.33 per location per month, with a three-day trial period that does not require a payment method. The platform is offered to single-location businesses, multi-location brands, franchise operators and marketing agencies.
About GBPPromote
GBPPromote is a Google Business Profile and local SEO software platform operated by TOTOSLocal One Private Limited, headquartered at GH-40, Scheme 54, Vijay Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001, India. The platform provides 42 local SEO tools for profile management, local search position tracking, review and reputation workflows, citation distribution, content scheduling, auditing, competitor benchmarking, AI visibility monitoring and white-label client reporting. The company reports more than 10,000 business and agency customers and more than 100 brand customers.
Media Contact
Amit Gupta
Founder and Chief Executive Officer
TOTOSLocal One Private Limited (GBPPromote)
GH-40, Scheme 54, Vijay Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001, India
Email: hello@gbppromote.com
Website: https://gbppromote.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available from the issuing company. Product capabilities, customer counts and platform descriptions in this release are statements of the issuing company. Product names and trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.