GBPPromote Launches All-in-One Local SEO Software for Agencies.

INDORE, India, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBPPromote, a local search software platform operated by TOTOSLocal One Private Limited, today announced the expansion of its suite of local SEO tools for agencies and multi-location businesses. The release adds an AI Visibility Tracker, which monitors how AI assistants describe a business across six AI search engines, and a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector that allows account data to be queried directly from AI assistants including Claude and ChatGPT.

What GBPPromote Is

GBPPromote is a Google Business Profile (GBP) management platform providing local SEO tools for agencies and businesses, operated by TOTOSLocal One Private Limited of Indore, India. It includes 42 tools in a single dashboard, covering local search position tracking, Google Business Profile management, review and reputation workflows, citation distribution, scheduled posting, profile auditing, competitor benchmarking, AI visibility monitoring and white-label client reporting. It is used by local businesses, marketing agencies, franchise operators and multi-location brands managing between one and several thousand locations. All 42 tools are included on every plan at a flat rate of USD 5.33 per location per month.

Platform at a Glance

The following figures are reported by the company:

Tools included: 42, across six categories, included on every plan with no add-on tiers

42, across six categories, included on every plan with no add-on tiers Customers: more than 10,000 businesses and agencies; more than 100 brands

more than 10,000 businesses and agencies; more than 100 brands Pricing: USD 5.33 per location per month, flat, with a three-day trial requiring no payment method

USD 5.33 per location per month, flat, with a three-day trial requiring no payment method AI engines monitored: 6 (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Copilot)

6 (ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Copilot) Citation directories: 100+

100+ Customer ratings: 4.9 on Google, 4.8 on G2, 4.8 on Capterra, “Excellent” on Trustpilot

4.9 on Google, 4.8 on G2, 4.8 on Capterra, “Excellent” on Trustpilot Operator: TOTOSLocal One Private Limited, GH-40, Scheme 54, Vijay Nagar, Indore, India 452001

“Our customers were telling us they were maintaining five or six separate logins to run the same set of locations,” said Amit Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GBPPromote. “The objective of this release is consolidation — one dataset, one dashboard, and one per-location price, rather than a stack of point products that do not share data with each other.”

1. Local Rank Tracker and Local Pack Position Monitoring

The platform records Google Local Pack positions across a configurable geo-grid of search points, returning a position value at each pin rather than a single aggregate figure. The company states that this is intended to show geographic variation in visibility across a service area.

Local Pack position monitoring across a customisable geo-grid, with a recorded position at every pin

Local Rank Checker for an on-demand check of a single keyword

for an on-demand check of a single keyword Service Area Business (SAB) Rank Tracker for operators without a storefront

Location Local Rank Full Report showing average position and change over time





Geo-grid position monitoring in the GBPPromote dashboard. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.

2. AI Visibility Tracker

The company states that a growing share of local discovery occurs inside AI assistants and AI-generated search summaries, and that this function is intended to give operators a record of that channel over time.

Records how six AI search engines describe a business and which competing businesses appear alongside it

Identifies queries where the business is absent from AI-generated responses

AI Visibility Tracker records visibility across successive scheduled checks





AI Visibility Tracker interface. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.

3. AI Connector — MCP for Claude and ChatGPT

The MCP connector is a read-only integration that exposes account data to AI assistants supporting the protocol, allowing account holders to request summaries through conversation rather than manual export.

AI Connector queries live account data — positions, reviews, tasks — from Claude or ChatGPT

queries live account data — positions, reviews, tasks — from Claude or ChatGPT Returns reports, summaries and recommendations through conversational requests

Zapier Alerts forward platform events into third-party applications





AI Connector setup. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.

“The integration work reflects a change in where our customers do their reporting,” said Radhika Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of GBPPromote. “A growing share of them are already working inside an AI assistant, so we made the data available there rather than requiring another export step.”

4. Review Management and AI Auto Reply

Centralised Review Management covering all locations in one inbox

covering all locations in one inbox Autorespond Google reviews with AI-drafted replies and saved templates (AI Review Response)

with AI-drafted replies and saved templates (AI Review Response) Template Auto-Reply with rotation, so repeated responses are not identical

Review Alerts triggered on new or low-rated entries

Negative Review Monitor for flagging suspicious or policy-breaching entries





Consolidated review management view. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.

5. Review Generation and QR Codes

Review Request Automation using scheduled email sequences

using scheduled email sequences Magic QR Code, AI QR Code and Feedback QR Code for in-person collection

for in-person collection Survey QR and Local Business Surveys for structured customer feedback

Review Widget for displaying collected reviews on a website

6. Auto Post and GMB Scheduler

GMB Post Scheduler for planning offers, updates and events in bulk

for planning offers, updates and events in bulk Auto Post and Auto Media Dripfeed for recurring publication without manual entry

A shared content calendar covering multiple locations

7. Media Scheduler and Social Publishing

GMB Media Scheduler for queuing photos and video across locations

Auto Media Dripfeed for continuous scheduled media publishing

Multi Social Scheduling to Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and TikTok alongside GBP

8. Citation Management and Boost Citation

Citation Management across 100+ directories, detecting missing, duplicate or inconsistent listings

across 100+ directories, detecting missing, duplicate or inconsistent listings Boost Citation for distribution to additional directory sources

NAP (name, address, phone) synchronisation across listings

9. Local Keyword Research

Keyword Research Explorer for local and “near me” search terms within a defined area

Reports search demand for terms under consideration

Feeds selected keywords into posts, profile content and position tracking

10. GMB Audit Tool

GBP Audit Tool scoring any Google Business Profile against completeness criteria

scoring any Google Business Profile against completeness criteria Flags missing fields, category selections and NAP inconsistencies

Outputs findings as a structured fix list for internal or client use





Audit and reporting output. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.

11. GMB Optimization Software and Smart Tasks

GMB optimization software covering categories, services, attributes, descriptions, hours and media

covering categories, services, attributes, descriptions, hours and media Bulk Optimization to apply fixes across every connected location

Smart Tasks, a prioritised list ordering outstanding profile actions

12. Competitor Tracker

Competitor Tracker comparing review volume, average rating and recorded positions

Reports categories and attributes used by businesses in the same local results

Identifies fields where the tracked profile differs from comparison profiles

13. Local SEO Reporting Tool (White-Label)

Local SEO Reporting Tool consolidating positions, reviews and profile insights

consolidating positions, reviews and profile insights Portfolio Report and Multi-Location Report for account-wide rollups

Location Trend Report showing period-over-period change

Full Rank Report exporting every keyword and grid point

White-label output for local SEO, rank, citation and AI visibility reports

Google Analytics Connector linking local visibility to website traffic data

14. Bulk and Multi-Location GMB Management

Multi-location GMB Management Tool with Bulk Update across profiles

with Bulk Update across profiles GMB Management Tool functions for agencies managing profiles on behalf of clients

functions for agencies managing profiles on behalf of clients Brand Consistency controls for listing accuracy across locations

Profile Protection, which monitors listings for unauthorised changes

Bulk Menu Management for food-service operators

Multi-Language publishing and team member access controls





Multi-location management view. Image courtesy of TOTOSLocal One Private Limited.

15. Local Pages and Website Builder

1-Click Website Builder for launching a location-optimised site

for launching a location-optimised site AI Location Pages generated for each location served

Local Business Schema markup

Store Locator for directing customers to the nearest location

Complete Tool Inventory: 42 Local SEO Tools

The company lists the following 42 tools, all included on every plan:

Rank & Visibility (6 tools)

1. Local Rank Tracker — Google Maps position tracking via grid scans

2. Service Area Rank Tracker — position tracking across a service area rather than a single pin

3. Keyword Research — local keyword discovery and demand data

4. Competitor Tracker — competitor comparison and position gap identification

5. AI Visibility Checker — brand tracking across six AI search engines

6. AI Connector — MCP integration for Claude and ChatGPT

Manage Profiles (9 tools)

7. Multi-Location — every profile managed from one dashboard

8. Bulk Update — change hours, information and services across all locations at once

9. Bulk Optimization — push optimization fixes across every location

10. GBP Optimization — profile gap detection and strength scoring

11. Smart Tasks — prioritised to-do list per profile

12. Brand Consistency — cross-location brand drift detection

13. Profile Protection — monitoring for unauthorised profile edits

14. Bulk Menu Management — menu, price and item updates in bulk

15. Multi-Language — profile content published in 12 languages

Posts & Automation (6 tools)

16. GMB Post Scheduler — bulk scheduling of offers, updates and posts

17. GMB Media Scheduler — photo and video queuing across locations

18. Auto Post & Dripfeed — recurring automated publication

19. Multi-Social Scheduling — Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and TikTok

20. GMB Automation — posts, reviews and rank scans on a schedule

21. Zapier Alerts — GBP events forwarded into 6,000+ applications

Reviews & Reputation (8 tools)

22. Centralised Reviews — every review from every location in one inbox

23. AI Review Response — AI-drafted replies with saved templates

24. Template Auto-Reply — rotating reply templates

25. Review Generation — email sequences that request reviews

26. Review Alerts — notification on new review activity

27. Negative Review Monitor — tracking of negative and suspicious reviews

28. Review Widget — on-site review display embed

29. Local Business Surveys — AI-built surveys collected by QR

Reports & White-Label (6 tools)

30. Local SEO Reports — client-ready GBP performance reporting

31. Portfolio Report — single view of every client and location managed

32. Multi-Location Report — performance rolled up across locations

33. Location Trend Report — period-over-period change tracking

34. Full Rank Report — every keyword and grid point, exported to PDF

35. GBP Audit Tool — profile scoring and fix list generation

Grow & Convert (7 tools)

36. Website Builder — local website generated from a Google Business Profile

37. Store Locator — embeddable find-a-store map

38. AI Location Pages — a generated page for every location

39. Local Business Schema — LocalBusiness structured data markup

40. Review QR Codes — magic, feedback and AI QR code formats

41. Local Citations — listing build and repair across 100+ directories

42. Analytics Connector — GBP activity linked to GA4 site traffic

Availability and Pricing

The expanded platform is available now to new and existing accounts. All 42 tools are included on every plan at USD 5.33 per location per month, with a three-day trial period that does not require a payment method. The platform is offered to single-location businesses, multi-location brands, franchise operators and marketing agencies.

About GBPPromote

GBPPromote is a Google Business Profile and local SEO software platform operated by TOTOSLocal One Private Limited, headquartered at GH-40, Scheme 54, Vijay Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001, India. The platform provides 42 local SEO tools for profile management, local search position tracking, review and reputation workflows, citation distribution, content scheduling, auditing, competitor benchmarking, AI visibility monitoring and white-label client reporting. The company reports more than 10,000 business and agency customers and more than 100 brand customers.

Media Contact

Amit Gupta

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

TOTOSLocal One Private Limited (GBPPromote)

GH-40, Scheme 54, Vijay Nagar, Indore, Madhya Pradesh 452001, India

Email: hello@gbppromote.com

Website: https://gbppromote.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available from the issuing company. Product capabilities, customer counts and platform descriptions in this release are statements of the issuing company. Product names and trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.