Five Years of Unprecedented Growth: TimelyCare Redefines Student Well-Being

Fort Worth, TX, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TimelyCare, education’s most trusted virtual care provider, announced today that it has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the fifth consecutive year. TimelyCare ranks No. 2,964 nationwide, with 104% three-year growth.



The annual Inc. 5000 recognizes the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses based on percentage revenue growth over three years. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

Trust Built on Results

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years reflects far more than financial growth. It reflects the trust of our campus partners, the dedication of our team and the growing number of students who can access support when and where they need it,” said Luke Hejl, CEO and co-founder of TimelyCare. “We are continuing to expand what student support can look like by reaching students earlier, connecting them to the right level of care and helping learning communities create optimal conditions for student success.”



TimelyCare connects millions of students to convenient, personalized, high-quality care. Its comprehensive platform includes on-demand emotional support, mental health counseling, medical and psychiatric care, crisis services, health coaching, basic needs assistance, success coaching, peer support and self-guided wellness tools.





Innovating for Wellness

The company’s momentum has continued in 2026 as TimelyCare expands its platform to support students across the full continuum of well-being. Recent milestones include:



TimelyPulse - A cutting-edge student engagement and insights platform that focuses on the evolving needs of learners.



Alongside Acquisition - A clinician-designed AI coaching platform that brings support to K12 students, leveraging technology to enhance learning and mental resilience.



Expanded Basic Needs Offerings – With the launch of Basic Needs Navigate and Basic Needs Connect, TimelyCare is providing flexible, scalable solutions that help campuses improve follow-through, strengthen coordination, andaddress essential needs such as food and housing that directly impact student retention.



URAC Accreditation - Receiving URAC’s AI in Health Care Accreditation signifies our commitment to quality and safety in the care we provide.



This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes companies redefining what sustainable growth looks like across industries including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, consumer products and professional services. Together, the 5,000 companies on the list achieved a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.





“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity,resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

The full Inc. 5000 list, company profiles and searchable rankings by industry and location are available at inc.com/inc5000.





Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must have been U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000, and the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.





About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is the most trusted virtual health and well-being solution for learning communities, providing personalized, clinically proven care that fosters student success and delivers life-changing outcomes. Through a seamless, easy-to-access platform, TimelyCare offers mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical and psychiatric care, crisis services, health and success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support, and self-guided wellness tools. In partnership with more than 500 colleges and universities, TimelyCare gives millions of students direct access to high-quality care while helping learning communities reach students earlier and build healthier, more connected support systems.



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, innovators and ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit inc.com.

Contact Info



Gina Katzmark

gina.katzmark@timelycare.com

+1 218-310-2259