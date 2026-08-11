SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recent Phase 3 results for clascoterone 5% topical solution, an investigational treatment for male androgenetic alopecia, are drawing attention across dermatology because they point toward a potential new approach to one of the most common conditions in the field. Spokane Dermatologist Dr. Wm. Philip Werschler and veteran clinical trial investigator, says the data are worth watching, both for what they suggest about the biology of hair loss and for the size of the unmet need.

According to Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, which is developing the treatment, the 12-month results from its SCALP 1 and SCALP 2 Phase 3 program showed a safety and tolerability profile comparable to vehicle and continued hair growth in patients who remained on treatment through one year. The company reported a statistically significant 2.39-fold improvement in target area hair count among patients who stayed on clascoterone for the full 12 months, compared with those who received the drug for six months and were then switched to vehicle. The program enrolled 1,465 men across 51 centers in the United States and Europe.

A CONDITION WITH FEW NEW OPTIONS IN DECADES

Androgenetic alopecia, or male pattern hair loss, is the most common cause of hair loss in men. Cosmo reports that it affects roughly 40% of men worldwide and about 65 million men in the United States, yet the category has seen limited pharmaceutical innovation for decades.

Clascoterone is designed to locally inhibit androgen receptor signaling in the scalp, targeting one of the biological drivers of follicle miniaturization. According to Cosmo, if approved it would be the first treatment with a novel mechanism of action for male androgenetic alopecia in more than 30 years.

“Hair loss is often dismissed as cosmetic, but for a lot of men it affects confidence and quality of life in real ways, and the tools we have had are limited,” said Werschler. “What makes this interesting is the mechanism. A topical that acts on the androgen receptor at the scalp is a different way of approaching the problem, and if the data hold up through regulatory review, that would matter for patients.”

A VIEW FROM INSIDE THE CATEGORY

Werschler has worked in the hair loss category directly. He served as a principal investigator on Veradermics’ Phase 3 Study 302 program for VDPHL01, an investigational extended-release oral minoxidil being studied in men with pattern hair loss. That program and the clascoterone program take different approaches, one oral and one topical, one non-hormonal and one acting on the androgen receptor, but they arrive at the same underlying observation: a condition affecting tens of millions of men has gone decades without a genuinely new therapeutic option.

“There are a few programs working this problem right now, from different directions, and that alone tells you something about how long the category has been underserved,” said Werschler. “I have been on the investigator side of one of them, which is part of why I read this data with interest rather than skepticism. When more than one serious program starts producing durable data, that is usually when a field moves.”

A FAMILIAR MOLECULE IN A NEW ROLE

There is a detail here that dermatologists will recognize. Clascoterone is the same active ingredient used in Winlevi, an approved topical acne treatment, which gives the molecule an established dermatologic safety record. That track record, Werschler says, as an investigator for the clascoterone acne trials, is useful context, though he notes the acne product is a lower-concentration cream used on the face, which is why the scalp data have to stand on their own.

"We have a fair amount of dermatologic experience with this molecule on the acne side, and that is useful background, but a 5% scalp solution is not a 1% facial cream," said Werschler. "Androgenetic alopecia is a chronic condition, so patients would use a therapy like this for years. In that setting, safety and tolerability over time are just as important as regrowth, and that is where extended data earn their weight."

READING THE 12-MONTH DATA

The one-year findings come from an extension phase with a specific structure. Only patients who reported a positive response on the study's patient-reported outcome survey during the first six months continued into the second six-month period, where they were re-randomized to stay on clascoterone or switch to vehicle. That design is common in long-term dermatology trials and is consistent with FDA guidance on evaluating durability, but it means the 12-month results describe patients who had already shown a response rather than everyone who started treatment.

"That design is standard for this kind of extension, and it answers a real question, which is whether the benefit holds when you keep treating," said Werschler. "It also means the 12-month figures describe patients who had already responded. That is worth knowing when you read the number. The peer-reviewed publication is where clinicians will get the complete picture."

WHAT COMES NEXT

Cosmo has said it is preparing regulatory submissions, with a U.S. FDA filing planned for early 2027, and intends to submit the full dataset for peer-reviewed publication and presentation at dermatology meetings. Werschler says the scale of the condition is what makes the effort worth following.

"A new, well-tolerated mechanism in a condition this common would be a meaningful addition," said Werschler. "It is encouraging to see serious long-term research in a space that has been quiet for a long time."

ABOUT DR. PHILIP WERSCHLER

Wm. Philip Werschler, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist practicing in Spokane, Washington. He founded Premier Clinical Research and BreakAway Research and has served as a clinical trial investigator across medical and aesthetic dermatology, including hair loss, neurotoxins and dermal fillers, and including the pivotal clinical trials for Botox Cosmetic, which received FDA approval for aesthetic use in 2002. He has served as Editor-in-Chief of Cosmetic Dermatology and as founding aesthetic editor of the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, and he is a fellow of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. More information is available at spokanederm.com.

ABOUT COSMO

Cosmo is a life sciences company focused on MedTech AI, dermatology, gastrointestinal diseases, and contract development and manufacturing (CDMO). The company designs, develops, and manufactures advanced solutions that address critical medical needs and raise the standard of care. Its technologies are trusted by leading global pharmaceutical and MedTech companies and reach patients and healthcare providers around the world. Guided by its purpose, Building Health Confidence, Cosmo's mission is to empower patients, healthcare professionals, and partners by innovating at the intersection of science and technology. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in San Diego (USA), and in Lainate, Rome, and Catania (Italy). For more information, visit http://www.cosmohealthconfidence.com.

The "About Cosmo" description above is adapted from Cosmo Pharmaceuticals' standard corporate boilerplate as published in the company's public communications, with pronouns adjusted to third person. Dr. Werschler was not an investigator in the SCALP 1 or SCALP 2 studies. He has served as a principal investigator on Veradermics' Phase 3 for VDPHL01, an investigational treatment for pattern hair loss that would compete in the same category. His comments here are offered as independent clinical perspective, and neither the boilerplate's inclusion nor those comments imply any partnership, endorsement, or relationship between Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and Dr. Werschler or TheBestReputation.