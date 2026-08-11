Greystone Capital Advisors Arranges $103 Million Bridge Loan for 864 Unit Texas Multifamily Portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has announced Greystone Capital Advisors has arranged a $103,000,000 bridge loan on behalf of Vantage Communities Inc., secured by a three-property, 864-unit Class A multifamily portfolio spanning the Austin and San Antonio metropolitan areas in Central Texas. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP is the investor member in the three limited liability companies that own each of the properties. The debt placement was coordinated by Greystone Capital Advisors' Drew Fletcher, Bryan Grover, Jesse Kopecky, and Cameron Behr. The bridge financing was provided by Benefit Street Partners.

The floating-rate, interest-only bridge loan features a three-year initial term with extension options and is cross-collateralized across the portfolio. The financing refinances existing debt on the recently delivered communities, which include:

Vantage at Hutto – 288 units at 1051 N. Farm to Market 1660, Hutto, Texas (Austin MSA), completed in 2023

– 288 units at 1051 N. Farm to Market 1660, Hutto, Texas (Austin MSA), completed in 2023 Vantage at McKinney Falls – 288 units at 7900 McKinney Falls Parkway, Austin, Texas, completed in 2024

– 288 units at 7900 McKinney Falls Parkway, Austin, Texas, completed in 2024 Vantage at Fair Oaks – 288 units at 9135 Dietz Elkhorn Road, Boerne, Texas (San Antonio MSA), completed in 2023





Together, the portfolio comprises 864 units across three low-rise Class A communities featuring institutional-quality amenities including clubhouses, fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools, and modern apartment finishes. The assets are strategically located in high-growth submarkets within the Austin and San Antonio MSAs.

"We were pleased to structure a financing solution that met our clients' objectives while leveraging the strength of this high-quality, recently delivered portfolio," said Drew Fletcher, President of Greystone Capital Advisors. "Benefit Street Partners recognized the quality of the sponsorship, the assets, and the long-term fundamentals supporting these dynamic Central Texas markets. This bridge execution provides the flexibility needed as the portfolio continues its path toward full stabilization."

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

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Fran Del Valle

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