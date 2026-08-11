Anterix Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results

 | Source: Anterix Inc. Anterix Inc.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced its first quarter fiscal 2027 results and filed its Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Approximately $33.1 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with more than $15.7 million received from customers during the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and approximately $9.6 million expected to be received during the remainder of fiscal 2027
  • On April 16, 2026, the Company entered into a 10 MHz 900 MHz spectrum license sale agreement with Benton PUD for a total contract price of $0.8 million
  • Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 6 counties and recorded a $10.7 million gain on exchange of broadband licenses
  • Invested $6.7 million in spectrum clearing costs

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2026, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $116.0 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $3.9 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company’s common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In fiscal 2027 first quarter, Anterix had no share repurchase activity. As of June 30, 2026, $226.7 million remained available under the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Information

Anterix senior management will hold an analyst and investor conference call to provide a business update at 9:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking on the following link https://bit.ly/anterixQ1FY27 to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum for the utility sector, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix’s business, financial results, outlook, regulatory actions or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix’s actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix’s ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix’s ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix’s ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets and services to its targeted utility or other customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix’s ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; and (vi) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which you may obtain for free at the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company’s financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Shareholder Contact

Natasha Vecchiarelli
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Anterix
nvecchiarelli@anterix.com

    
Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
    
 June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$116,010  $98,533 
Spectrum receivable 14,266   10,638 
Broadband licenses held for sale 13,000    
Escrow deposits 3,910   6,130 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,892   4,684 
Total current assets 153,078   119,985 
Property and equipment, net 761   827 
Right of use assets, net 3,757   4,069 
Intangible assets 310,285   310,712 
Deferred broadband costs 29,503   29,069 
Other assets 541   548 
Total assets$497,925  $465,210 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses$11,915  $15,028 
Accrued severance and other related charges 1,633   2,810 
Operating lease liabilities 1,447   1,424 
Contingent liability 2,220   2,220 
Deferred revenue 14,331   14,513 
Total current liabilities 31,546   35,995 
Operating lease liabilities 2,641   2,995 
Contingent liability 6,000   6,000 
Deferred revenue 160,582   146,665 
Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911   4,911 
Deferred income tax 6,451   6,323 
Total liabilities 212,131   202,889 
Commitments and contingencies (See Note 12)   
Stockholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 19,550,348 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 18,914,271 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 2   2 
Additional paid-in capital 587,850   564,617 
Accumulated deficit (302,058)  (302,298)
Total stockholders’ equity 285,794   262,321 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$497,925  $465,210 
        


Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
  
 Three months ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
Spectrum revenue$1,958  $1,418 
Operating expenses   
General and administrative 9,624   10,449 
Sales and support 1,911   1,493 
Product development 1,220   1,120 
Severance and other related charges    620 
Depreciation and amortization 101   124 
Operating expenses 12,856   13,806 
Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net (10,653)  (33,916)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net    (961)
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net 1   8 
(Loss) income from operations (246)  22,481 
Interest income 845   442 
Other income 15    
Income before income taxes 614   22,923 
Income tax expense (benefit) 374   (2,257)
Net income$240  $25,180 
Net income per common share basic$0.01  $1.35 
Net income per common share diluted$0.01  $1.35 
Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income per share 19,085,714   18,621,701 
Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income per share 19,627,512   18,704,131 
        


Anterix Inc.
Earnings Release Tables
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in thousands)
  
 Three months ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES   
Net income$240  $25,180 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   
Depreciation and amortization 101   124 
Stock compensation expense 3,282   3,632 
Deferred income taxes 128   (2,507)
Right of use assets 312   113 
Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net (10,653)  (33,916)
Gain on sale of intangible assets, net    (961)
Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net 1   8 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities   
Non-trade receivable    2,926 
Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,072)  377 
Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (2,521)  (2,556)
Accrued severance and other related charges (1,177)  95 
Operating lease liabilities (331)  (186)
Contingent liability    1,054 
Deferred revenue 13,735   3,542 
Other liabilities    (65)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,045   (3,140)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES   
Purchases of intangible assets and other related costs (6,703)  (3,966)
Proceeds from sale of spectrum    1,301 
Purchases of equipment (36)   
Net cash used in investing activities (6,739)  (2,665)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES   
Proceeds from stock option exercises 20,267    
Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock (316)  (642)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 19,951   (642)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 15,257   (6,447)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH   
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 104,663   55,024 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period$119,920  $48,577 
        


 Three months ended June 30,
  2026   2025 
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION   
Cash paid during the period:   
Taxes paid, including excise tax$216  $ 
Operating leases paid$419  $569 
Non-cash investing activity:   
Capitalized change in estimated asset retirement obligations$  $(14)
Derecognition of contingent liability related to sale of intangible assets$  $1,172 
Right of use assets new leases$42  $321 
Right of use assets modifications and renewals$(5) $37 
        

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

  
 June 30, 2026
 March 31, 2026
Cash and cash equivalents$116,010  $98,533 
Escrow deposits 3,910   6,130 
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash$119,920  $104,663 
      
 June 30, 2025
 March 31, 2025
Cash and cash equivalents$41,432  $47,374 
Escrow deposits 7,145   7,650 
Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash$48,577  $55,024 
        



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