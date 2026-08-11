Seer Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Reaffirms Full Year 2026 Outlook

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) (“Seer” or the “Company”), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Recent Highlights

Achieved revenue of $3.1 million in the second quarter of 2026

Our collaborators from Korea University presented preliminary data at the 74 th American Society for Mass Spectrometry Conference (ASMS), demonstrating potential of AI-driven plasma proteomics for multi-cancer screening

American Society for Mass Spectrometry Conference (ASMS), demonstrating potential of AI-driven plasma proteomics for multi-cancer screening Proteograph leveraged in an independent study published in Nature Genetics, “Nanoparticle-enriched mass spectrometry proteomics in British South Asians identifies links between genetic variants, plasma protein levels and disease risk”

Initiated enforcement of our intellectual property rights against Nanomics Biotechnology Co., Ltd., with the U.S. International Trade Commission opening an investigation into Nanomics' importation of products believed to infringe Seer’s patents

Strong patent position exemplified by the European Patent Office concluding that Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s patent, exclusively licensed by Seer, will be maintained on the basis of claims covering particle-based enrichment for proteomics

Repurchased approximately 200,000 Class A common shares under our share repurchase program authorization as of June 30, 2026

Ended the quarter with approximately $209.5 million of cash, cash equivalents, and investments





"I’m proud that our technology is enabling the scientific community to do impactful work previously not possible. An important highlight this quarter was the presentation at the ASMS from our customers on how AI-driven proteomics can impact early detection of cancer,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we strengthened our commercial team, positioning Seer to better convert scientific leadership into revenue, and we took action to protect our core intellectual property on two continents."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2026, a 23% decrease, compared to $4.1 million for the corresponding prior year period, primarily due to lower product and service revenue as a result of continuing macroeconomic headwinds in academic and government funding and continued elongation of sales cycles in some commercial accounts related to extended customer evaluations. Product revenue for the second quarter of 2026 was $2.3 million, consisting of sales of Proteograph instruments and consumable kits. Service revenue was $0.7 million for the second quarter of 2026. Other revenue was $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2026.

Gross profit was $1.5 million and gross margin was 49% for the second quarter of 2026.

Operating expenses were $18.3 million for the second quarter of 2026, including $1.5 million in stock-based compensation, a 19% decrease, compared to $22.6 million for the corresponding prior year period, including $3.7 million in stock-based compensation. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by a decrease in employee compensation expenses, including stock-based compensation.

Net loss was $16.9 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $19.4 million for the corresponding prior year period.

Free cash flow, defined as net cash used in operating activities of approximately $25.0 million, less net purchases of property and equipment of approximately $265 thousand, for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was approximately negative $25.3 million.

Cash, cash equivalents and investments were approximately $209.5 million as of June 30, 2026.

2026 Guidance

Seer continues to expect full year 2026 revenue to be in the range of $16 million to $18 million, representing growth of 3% at the midpoint over full year 2025.

Webcast Information

Seer will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time / 4:30 pm Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://investor.seer.bio. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics, delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph® Product Suite integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables and advanced analytical software to overcome the limitations of traditional proteomic methods. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information, visit www.seer.bio.

For more information, please email us at pr@seer.bio.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Seer’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Seer’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Seer’s plans and expectations regarding the adoption of Seer’s products, revenue growth, and the enforcement of its intellectual property rights. These and other risks are described more fully in Seer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other documents that Seer subsequently files with the SEC from time to time. Except to the extent required by law, Seer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Media Contact:

Patrick Schmidt

pr@seer.bio

Investor Contact:

Marissa Bych

investor@seer.bio





SEER, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue: Product $ 2,323 $ 2,726 $ 4,433 $ 5,616 Service 679 797 1,219 2,000 Related party — 409 56 461 Other 100 119 187 179 Total revenue 3,102 4,051 5,895 8,256 Cost of revenue: Product 1,011 1,167 2,406 2,541 Service 347 395 517 926 Related party — 69 6 139 Other 238 309 478 478 Total cost of revenue 1,596 1,940 3,407 4,084 Gross profit 1,506 2,111 2,488 4,172 Operating expenses: Research and development 8,209 11,985 17,015 23,335 Selling, general and administrative 10,138 10,656 19,570 22,098 Total operating expenses 18,347 22,641 36,585 45,433 Loss from operations (16,841 ) (20,530 ) (34,097 ) (41,261 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2,052 2,992 4,277 6,209 Loss on equity method investment (2,088 ) (1,841 ) (3,816 ) (3,416 ) Other income (expense) (13 ) 3 (81 ) (755 ) Total other income (expense) (49 ) 1,154 380 2,038 Loss before provision for income taxes (16,890 ) (19,376 ) (33,717 ) (39,223 ) Provision for income taxes 9 48 19 149 Net loss $ (16,899 ) $ (19,424 ) $ (33,736 ) $ (39,372 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities (272 ) 2 (795 ) 171 Comprehensive loss $ (17,171 ) $ (19,422 ) $ (34,531 ) $ (39,201 ) Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B

common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.67 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per

share attributable to Class A and Class B common

stockholders, basic and diluted 55,164,080 58,087,565 55,577,709 58,744,490







