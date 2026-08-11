Hour Loop Reports Second Quarter of 2026 Results

 | Source: Hour Loop, Inc. Hour Loop, Inc.

Continued Profitability Despite a Challenging Economic Environment

Redmond, WA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) (“Hour Loop” or the “Company”), a leading online retailer, announces its financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026

Financial Highlights for Second Quarter of 2026:

  • Net revenues increased 25% to $33.9 million, compared to $27.1 million in the year-ago period;
  • Net income decreased to $1.1 million, compared to $1.2 million in the year-ago period; and
  • Cash used in operating activities was $3.6 million, compared to cash used in operating activities of $0.9 million in the year-ago period.

Management Commentary

“This was a remarkable quarter for Hour Loop. Revenue grew 25% year over year, reflecting strong business momentum and giving us greater confidence in the opportunities ahead,” said Sam Lai, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. “We delivered this growth while navigating margin pressure and continuing to improve how we operate. We are excited about what we have accomplished—and even more excited about what comes next.”

“Our vision is to automate every part of the business. Humans are optional. We believe AI will fundamentally reshape how companies operate, and Hour Loop intends to lead in this new era. Our proprietary AI system already powers more than one hundred AI agents across the organization, and we are redesigning our operations around autonomous execution, faster decisions and greater scale. We believe 2026 will be remembered as the beginning of Hour Loop’s AI-first era.”

“We are deeply grateful to our employees for their ambition and execution, and to our shareholders for their continued confidence. We believe the next several years can be transformative for Hour Loop, and we have never been more optimistic about the opportunity ahead.”

Second Quarter of 2026 Financial Results

Net revenues in the Second Quarter of 2026 were $33.9 million, compared to $27.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily driven by expanded inventory availability, which supported improved product availability and sales execution.

Gross profit as a percentage of net revenues decreased to 52.9%, compared to 57.2% in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily reflecting a shift in sales strategy. In the same period last year, the Company intentionally maintained a higher gross margin in response to tariff concerns by preserving lower-cost inventory and gradually adjusting retail prices to help customers adapt to higher price levels.

Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues in the Second Quarter of 2026 decreased to 49.2%, compared to 51.2% in the same period last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to greater operating leverage and continued efficiency improvements.

Net income in the Second Quarter of 2026 was $1.1 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The decrease was driven by increased costs and decreased expenses because of the reasons mentioned above.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company had $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $3.8 million as of December 31, 2025. This decrease was driven by payments to related parties and additional investment in inventory.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook

Hour Loop reaffirms its guidance for the full year, anticipating 2026 net revenue to be in the range of $143.0 million to $163.0 million, representing flat to 15% year-over-year growth. The Company continues to expect 2026 net income to be in the range of $0.75 million to $1.5 million.

About Hour Loop, Inc.

Hour Loop is an online retailer engaged in e-commerce retailing in the U.S. market. It has operated as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and has sold merchandise on its website at www.hourloop.com since 2013. Hour Loop further expanded its operations to other marketplaces such as Walmart, eBay, and SHEIN. To date, Hour Loop has generated practically all its revenue as a third-party seller on www.amazon.com and only a negligible amount of revenue from its own website and other marketplaces. Hour Loop manages more than 100,000 stock-keeping units (“SKUs”). Product categories include home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics. Hour Loop’s primary strategy is to bring most of its vendors’ product selections to the customers. It has advanced software that assists Hour Loop in identifying product gaps so it can keep such products in stock year-round, including the entirety of the last quarter (holiday season) of the calendar year. In upcoming years, Hour Loop plans to expand its business rapidly by increasing the number of business managers, vendors, and SKUs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to Hour Loop’s business strategy, product development and industry trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of Hour Loop. While Hour Loop believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to Hour Loop on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in Hour Loop’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated from time to time. Thus, actual results could be materially different. Hour Loop undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

Investor Contact
Finance Department, Hour Loop, Inc.
finance@hourloop.com

Item 1. Financial Statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
As of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(Unaudited)

  June 30, 2026  December 31, 2025 
       
ASSETS        
Current assets        
Cash $985,404  $3,792,033 
Accounts receivable, net  2,706,742   235,959 
Inventory, net  20,852,287   18,298,935 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,143,145   619,261 
Total current assets  25,687,578   22,946,188 
         
Property and equipment, net  75,791   95,917 
Deferred tax assets  293,089   609,964 
Operating lease right-of-use lease assets  124,861   169,368 
Total non-current assets  493,741   875,249 
TOTAL ASSETS $26,181,319  $23,821,437 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable $8,454,369  $6,200,526 
Credit cards payable  3,666,375   3,707,976 
Short-term loan  628,931   637,348 
Operating lease liabilities-current  91,142   92,362 
Income taxes payable  172,762   51,147 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  833,051   2,226,387 
Due to related parties  3,410,418   3,810,418 
Total current liabilities  17,257,048   16,726,164 
         
Non-current liabilities        
Operating lease liabilities-non-current  38,357   83,271 
Deferred tax liabilities  546   18,143 
Total non-current liabilities  38,903   101,414 
Total liabilities  17,295,951   16,827,578 
Commitments and contingencies  -     
         
Stockholders’ equity        
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025  -   - 
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized, 35,191,890 and 35,176,320 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively  3,519   3,518 
Additional paid-in capital  5,892,681   5,862,683 
Retained earnings  2,984,841   1,109,674 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  4,327   17,984 
Total stockholders’ equity  8,885,368   6,993,859 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $26,181,319  $23,821,437 


The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data)
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025  2026  2025 
             
Revenues, net $33,944,191  $27,103,106  $63,874,533  $52,940,196 
Cost of revenues  (15,976,053)  (11,605,754)  (29,888,620)  (23,297,546)
Gross profit  17,968,138   15,497,352   33,985,913   29,642,650 
                 
Operating expenses                
Selling and marketing  14,518,903   11,715,571   27,117,544   22,962,568 
General and administrative  2,164,849   2,160,930   4,441,855   4,138,366 
Total operating expenses  16,683,752   13,876,501   31,559,399   27,100,934 
                 
Income from operations  1,284,386   1,620,851   2,426,514   2,541,716 
                 
Other (expense) income                
Other expense  (448)  (2,300)  (2,256)  (1,999)
Interest expense  (46,335)  (43,782)  (80,273)  (90,837)
Other income  20,073   7,912   46,831   69,737 
Total other (expense) income, net  (26,710)  (38,170)  (35,698)  (23,099)
                 
Income before income taxes  1,257,676   1,582,681   2,390,816   2,518,617 
Income tax expense  (205,991)  (405,680)  (515,649)  (687,099)
                 
Net income  1,051,685   1,177,001   1,875,167   1,831,518 
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
Foreign currency translation adjustments  3,959   154,939   (13,657)  141,403 
                 
Total comprehensive income $1,055,644  $1,331,940  $1,861,510  $1,972,921 
                 
Basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.03  $0.04  $0.05  $0.06 
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding  35,191,368   35,160,095   35,187,524   35,155,795 


The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.

HOUR LOOP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. Dollars)
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 and 2025
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2026  2025 
       
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income $1,875,167  $1,831,518 
Reconciliation of net income to net cash used in operating activities:        
Depreciation expenses  24,700   23,517 
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use lease assets  42,575   122,018 
Deferred tax assets  316,875   546,952 
Deferred tax liabilities  (17,597)  19,464 
Stock-based compensation  29,999   30,001 
Inventory allowance  370,981   416,196 
Unrealized foreign exchange gain  (26,655)  237,028 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (2,470,783)  1,172,592 
Inventory  (2,924,333)  (6,716,310)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (523,884)  (197,393)
Accounts payable  2,253,843   4,407,785 
Credit cards payable  (41,601)  (409,341)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (2,543,336)  (2,283,745)
Operating lease liabilities  (44,130)  (125,712)
Income taxes payable  121,615   - 
Net cash used in operating activities  (3,556,564)  (925,430)
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (5,705)  (801)
Net cash used in investing activities  (5,705)  (801)
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
Payments to related parties  (884,000)  (839,000)
Proceeds from related parties  1,634,000   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  750,000   (839,000)
         
Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates  5,640   (28,996)
         
Net change in cash  (2,806,629)  (1,794,227)
         
Cash at beginning of period  3,792,033   2,119,581 
         
Cash at end of period $985,404  $325,354 
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Cash paid for interest $10,743  $11,095 
Cash paid for income tax $397,770  $52,841 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Operating lease right-of-use of assets and operating lease liabilities recognized  -   134,648 


The accompanying footnotes are an integral part of these unaudited consolidated financial statements.


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