Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2026 Assets Under Management

 | Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2026 totaled $183.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $94.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $88.7 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 
  
As of July 31, 2026 - ($ Millions) 
Growth Team 
Global Opportunities$12,785
Global Discovery1,893
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth9,366
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,725
Franchise1,037
Global Equity Team 
Global Equity415
Non-U.S. Growth16,596
U.S. Value Team3 
Value Equity252
U.S. Mid-Cap Value1,299
Value Income4
International Value Group 
International Value58,179
International Explorer1,295
Global Special Situations39
Global Value Team 
Global Value39,737
Select Equity1,080
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team 
Sustainable Emerging Markets3,397
Credit Team 
High Income14,328
Credit Opportunities429
Floating Rate296
Custom Credit Solutions1,547
Developing World Team 
Developing World3,242
Antero Peak Group 
Antero Peak2,513
Antero Peak Hedge248
International Small-Mid Team 
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth4,008
EMsights Capital Group 
Global Unconstrained2,026
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities1,571
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities1,962
Grandview Property Partners 
Grandview Property Partners4776
  
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$183,045

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $373.9 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).
3 Artisan has commenced an orderly wind-down of the US Value team's strategies, with the process expected to continue throughout the third quarter.
4 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.


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