Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports July 2026 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of July 31, 2026 totaled $183.0 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $94.3 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $88.7 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of July 31, 2026 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $12,785 Global Discovery 1,893 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 9,366 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 2,725 Franchise 1,037 Global Equity Team Global Equity 415 Non-U.S. Growth 16,596 U.S. Value Team3 Value Equity 252 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 1,299 Value Income 4 International Value Group International Value 58,179 International Explorer 1,295 Global Special Situations 39 Global Value Team Global Value 39,737 Select Equity 1,080 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 3,397 Credit Team High Income 14,328 Credit Opportunities 429 Floating Rate 296 Custom Credit Solutions 1,547 Developing World Team Developing World 3,242 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 2,513 Antero Peak Hedge 248 International Small-Mid Team Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 4,008 EMsights Capital Group Global Unconstrained 2,026 Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 1,571 Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 1,962 Grandview Property Partners Grandview Property Partners4 776 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $183,045

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM includes $373.9 million in aggregate for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (generally reported on a lag not exceeding one quarter).

3 Artisan has commenced an orderly wind-down of the US Value team's strategies, with the process expected to continue throughout the third quarter.

4 Represents NAV plus uncalled and recallable capital.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.