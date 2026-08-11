Stran & Company Reports $33.4 Million in Revenue and $0.6 Million in EBITDA for the Second Quarter of 2026

QUINCY, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stran & Company, Inc. ("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, and provided a business update. Management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Sales: $33.4 million, up 2.4% year-over-year

$33.4 million, up 2.4% year-over-year Gross Profit: $10.0 million, up 1.6% year-over-year

$10.0 million, up 1.6% year-over-year Net Income: $0.3 million

$0.3 million EBITDA: $0.6 million

$0.6 million Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments: $12.6 million as of June 30, 2026





First-Half 2026 Financial Highlights

Sales : $64.6 million, up 5.4% year-over-year

: $64.6 million, up 5.4% year-over-year Gross Profit: $19.7 million, up 7.2% year-over-year

$19.7 million, up 7.2% year-over-year Net Income: $1.1 million

$1.1 million EBITDA: $1.6 million





“The first half of 2026 represents the strongest six-month period in Stran’s history as a public company,” said Andy Shape, Chief Executive Officer of Stran. “Revenue grew 5.4% to $64.6 million, gross profit increased 7.2% to $19.7 million, and we delivered net income of $1.1 million compared to $0.3 million in the first half of 2025. EBITDA more than doubled to $1.6 million from $0.7 million. These results demonstrate the operating leverage embedded in our platform and the progress we have made in building a sustainably profitable business.”

“Our core Stran segment continued to be the primary growth engine in the second quarter, with revenue increasing 6.9% year-over-year to $23.3 million and gross margin of 32.5%. We expanded our enterprise footprint during the quarter with a new contract with a leading construction solutions provider expected to generate nearly seven figures in annual revenue and the onboarding of an industry veteran with a book of business focused on the gaming market. Our Stran Loyalty Solutions, LLC (“SLS”) segment continued to improve operationally, increasing gross profit 7.8% to $2.5 million and nearly doubling operating income to $443 thousand, with gross margin expanding to 24.3% from 21.0% in the prior-year period. While the timing of customer orders created some variability in SLS revenue, the segment’s trajectory toward sustainable profitability remains firmly intact.”

“During the second quarter, we also resumed share repurchase activity under our $10 million authorized program, repurchasing and retiring approximately 131,000 shares at a cost of $272,000. Since program inception in May 2022, the Company has repurchased a total of 2.3 million shares for $4.2 million at a weighted-average price of $1.81 per share. We were also pleased to advance to No. 21 on the 2026 ASI Counselor Top 40 Distributors list, up from No. 23 in 2025.”

“Looking ahead, our growing enterprise pipeline, diversified customer base of more than 2,000 active clients including over 30 Fortune 500 companies, and a strong balance sheet with approximately $12.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments position us well for the balance of 2026. We remain committed to expanding both our Stran and SLS segments, pursuing disciplined acquisition opportunities when appropriate, and delivering sustainable, long-term value for our customers and shareholders.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2026

Total sales increased 2.4% to $33.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, from $32.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Sales by our Stran segment increased 6.9% to $23.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 from $21.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Sales by our SLS segment were $10.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $10.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Gross profit increased 1.6% to $10.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 30.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to 30.3% in the prior year period. Gross profit for the Stran segment was $7.6 million, with a gross margin of 32.5%. Gross profit for the SLS segment increased 7.8% to $2.5 million, with a gross margin of 24.3%, compared to 21.0% in the prior year period.

Total operating expenses were $9.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $9.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025. As a percentage of sales, total operating expenses were 29.8% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to 29.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income was $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

EBITDA was $0.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.9 million in the prior year period.





Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026

Total sales increased 5.4% to $64.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $61.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Sales by our Stran segment increased 9.3% to $46.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from $42.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. Sales by our SLS segment were $17.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $18.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Gross profit increased 7.2% to $19.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026 compared to the prior year period. Gross profit margin increased to 30.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2026 from 30.0% in the prior year period. Gross profit for the Stran segment increased to $15.0 million, with a gross margin of 32.1%. Gross profit for the SLS segment increased 18.5% to $4.7 million, with a gross margin of 26.2%, compared to 21.4% in the prior year period.

Total operating expenses were $18.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $18.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. As a percentage of sales, total operating expenses decreased to 29.3% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from 30.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net income was $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to net income of $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, an increase of more than 300%.

EBITDA was $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2026, compared to $0.7 million in the prior year period, an improvement of $0.8 million or approximately 115%.





Conference Call

Management will host a conference call at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, to discuss the Company’s financial results, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers and using entry code: 544325. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2855/54303 or on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website: ir.stran.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (ir.stran.com/news-events/ir-calendar) through August 12, 2027. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through August 26, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 54303.

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company’s mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.stran.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, the Company’s belief that it is building a sustainably profitable business; the Company’s expectation that a new contract with a leading construction solutions provider will generate nearly seven figures in annual revenue; the Company’s expectations regarding revenue contributions from the onboarding of an industry veteran with a book of business focused on the gaming market; the Company’s belief that its SLS segment’s trajectory toward sustainable profitability remains firmly intact; the Company’s belief that its growing enterprise pipeline, diversified customer base of more than 2,000 active clients, and strong balance sheet position it well for the balance of 2026; the Company’s commitment to expanding both its Stran and SLS segments; the Company’s intention to pursue disciplined acquisition opportunities when appropriate; and the Company’s goal of delivering sustainable, long-term value for its customers and shareholders. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve or sustain profitability, including in its SLS segment; the Company’s ability to retain key clients and secure new client engagements, including realizing expected revenue from new contracts and personnel; the Company’s dependence on a limited number of significant clients; the Company’s ability to expand its Stran and SLS segments as planned; changes in demand for promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs; the Company’s ability to manage its growth effectively; the impact of general economic conditions, including inflation, supply chain disruptions, and changes in consumer and corporate spending; increased competition in the promotional products industry; the Company’s ability to identify, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions; the Company’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; risks associated with goodwill and intangible asset impairment; and fluctuations in the Company’s quarterly and annual results of operations. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SWAG@crescendo-ir.com

Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

press@stran.com





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,408 $ 6,753 Investments 5,191 4,872 Accounts receivable, net 20,274 17,252 Inventory 10,776 7,621 Prepaid corporate taxes 39 — Prepaid expenses 2,510 1,778 Deposits 843 363 Other current assets — 2 Total current assets 47,041 38,641 Property and equipment, net 1,615 1,944 OTHER ASSETS: Intangible assets - customer lists, net 3,446 3,690 Intangible assets - trade name 654 654 Goodwill 2,321 2,321 Other assets — 53 Right of use assets 1,773 2,045 Total other assets 8,194 8,763 Total assets $ 56,850 $ 49,348 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 11,205 $ 8,568 Accrued payroll and related 2,238 1,970 Unearned revenue 6,081 3,201 Rewards program liability 3,000 1,500 Sales tax payable 350 327 Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities 274 105 Current portion of installment payment liabilities 190 230 Current portion of vehicle loan 29 — Current portion of lease liabilities 582 602 Total current liabilities 23,949 16,503 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities — 455 Long-term installment payment liabilities — 147 Long-term lease liabilities 1,428 1,695 Long-term vehicle loan 5 47 Total long-term liabilities 1,433 2,344 Total liabilities 25,382 18,847 Commitments and contingencies (Note F) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,639,589 and 18,508,157 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 37,847 37,925 Accumulated deficit (6,436 ) (7,489 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 55 63 Total stockholders’ equity 31,468 30,501 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 56,850 $ 49,348









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Sales $ 33,358 $ 32,577 $ 64,607 $ 61,271 Cost of sales 23,336 22,708 44,942 42,920 GROSS PROFIT 10,022 9,869 19,665 18,351 OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 9,936 9,474 18,934 18,491 Total operating expenses 9,936 9,474 18,934 18,491 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 86 395 731 (140 ) OTHER INCOME: Other income (expense), net 165 285 243 280 Interest income 67 77 134 119 Realized gain on investments 10 — 10 67 Total other income 242 362 387 466 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 328 757 1,118 326 Provision for income taxes 19 114 65 76 NET INCOME $ 309 $ 643 $ 1,053 $ 250 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.06 $ 0.01 WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 18,725,024 18,592,339 18,679,433 18,600,373 Diluted 18,756,935 18,596,826 18,713,633 18,603,432









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2026 AND 2025

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 2026 2025 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 1,053 $ 250 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 585 521 Noncash operating lease expense 332 537 Noncash earnout liability adjustment (200 ) — Provision for credit losses 159 598 Noncash interest accretion 13 23 Stock-based compensation 194 40 Realized gain on short-term investment (10 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (3,181 ) (4,569 ) Accounts receivable – related parties, net — 172 Inventory (3,155 ) (1,347 ) Prepaid corporate taxes (39 ) 29 Prepaid expenses (732 ) (82 ) Deposits (480 ) (44 ) Other assets 55 252 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 2,637 590 Accrued payroll and related 269 531 Unearned revenue 2,880 395 Rewards program liability 1,500 3,000 Sales tax payable 22 (38 ) Corporate taxes payable — 9 Operating lease liabilities (347 ) (333 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,555 534 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Additions to property and equipment (21 ) (202 ) Proceeds from sale of investments 600 4,400 Purchase of investments (918 ) (493 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (339 ) 3,705 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment of contingent earn-out liabilities (86 ) (151 ) Payment of installment payment liabilities (200 ) (230 ) Payment for stock repurchase (272 ) (146 ) Repayment of vehicle loan (3 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (561 ) (527 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 655 3,712 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING 6,753 9,358 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - ENDING $ 7,408 $ 13,070





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a numerical measure that the Company believes helps investors to compare its operating performance to that of other companies. “EBITDA” is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest income/expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by removing (i) the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest income/expense), (ii) tax consequences and (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization). EBITDA is a “non-GAAP financial measure” as defined under Regulation G under the Exchange Act. EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The Company’s EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner.

The following table presents the reconciliation of EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss), as reported (unaudited):