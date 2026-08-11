Dodge® Industrial Acquires PSC Couplings, Adding Disc Coupling Design and Manufacturing to Its Portfolio

SIMPSONVILLE SC, August 11, 2026, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dodge Industrial, Inc. has acquired PSC Couplings, LLC, a designer and manufacturer of high-performance disc couplings based in Richfield, Wisconsin. The acquisition adds disc coupling engineering innovation, product design, and manufacturing capabilities to the Dodge portfolio and represents a significant investment in the growth of the Dodge coupling business.

PSC has built a strong reputation in the disc coupling market, particularly in gas compression applications, and is rapidly expanding its presence in power generation, data center infrastructure, and other demanding industrial environments. The company is known for its engineering depth, application expertise, product durability, and a customer service culture that puts engineers directly in front of customers.

"PSC is a great company with real momentum, and this is a natural fit for where we want to take our coupling business," said David Gilbert, President of Dodge Industrial. "They bring product design and engineering expertise that complements our strengths in field sales, channel relationships, logistics, and manufacturing. Together, we can accelerate growth in ways neither company could accomplish alone."

The combination brings together complementary strengths with no product overlap. PSC contributes disc coupling design and technical capability in a significant segment of the metallic coupling market. Dodge brings an extensive field sales organization, deep relationships across industrial distribution channels, broad market reach, and operational scale to support continued growth.

"We're excited about what this means for PSC and for our customers," said Dave Olson, President of PSC Couplings. "Our focus has always been on product quality, technical expertise, and genuine customer service. Partnering with Dodge gives us access to a well-respected sales force and market reach that will allow us to bring our products to even more customers and applications."

Existing PSC customers can expect business to continue without disruption. Current contacts, service, and order processes remain in place. For more information, customers should contact their current sales representative.

The acquisition reflects the Dodge commitment to serving customers with broader capabilities and deeper technical solutions, supported by the resources and scale of its parent company, RBC Bearings Incorporated.

About Dodge Industrial, Inc.

Dodge is a leading manufacturer of mounted bearings, enclosed gearing, and power transmission components. For more than 148 years, Dodge products have helped manufacturers in a broad range of industries increase the productivity and profitability of their operations. With deep industry and application expertise, Dodge delivers innovative solutions that help manufacturers increase output, reduce downtime, and derive greater value from their equipment. Dodge Industrial is an RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC) company. For more information, visit dodgeindustrial.com.

About PSC Couplings

Based in Richfield, Wisconsin, PSC Couplings designs and manufactures standard and custom flexible disc couplings that are easy to specify and integrate. PSC serves customers in gas compression, power generation, oil and gas, steel, paper, and multiple OEM markets. For more information about PSC, visit psccouplings.com.

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Contact Info



Matt Wolford

mwolford@dodgeindustrial.com

+1 864-297-4800

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