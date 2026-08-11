Jatagan Security Becomes First Security Company to Earn UL Solutions Verification for Its Security Incident Performance Reporting and Calculation Process

Sacramento, CA , Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent verification brings greater transparency behind Jatagan’s reported 99.9%+ Crime Prevention Success Rate

Jatagan Security Inc., a provider of outdoor video security and live monitoring services, announced that it has become the first company in the security industry to receive UL Solutions verification of the process used to calculate and publish its security performance metric.

UL Solutions verified Jatagan’s Security Incident Performance Reporting and Calculation Process, the documented methodology the company uses to define security incidents, record outcomes, identify missed events, and calculate its reported Crime Prevention Success Rate.

“Anyone can publish a performance number, but what actually matters is whether customers can trust how it was derived,” said Tom Wong, President of Jatagan Security. “That’s why we became the first company in the security industry to receive UL Solutions verification of the Security Incident Performance Reporting and Calculation Process used to calculate our 99.9%+ Crime Prevention Success Rate. We hope this raises the bar for transparency and gives clients absolute confidence in our metrics.”



Jatagan Security

UL Solutions is one of the world’s most widely recognized safety science and certification organizations. Its certifications are issued only after comprehensive on-site audits and technical evaluations, and are reviewed on an ongoing basis — making UL certification a continuing operational commitment, not a one-time achievement.

UL Solutions reviewed the processes and supporting systems Jatagan uses to generate its published performance results. The assessment covered areas including incident definitions, event logging, false-alarm exclusions, staff responsibilities and training, quality-assurance procedures, missed investigations, calculation controls, data retention and audit trails.

The verification confirms that Jatagan’s documented reporting and calculation process operated as described at the time of the UL Solutions assessment.

UL Solutions issued Jatagan Verify ID V477013 for the verified marketing claim:

“Security incident performance reporting and calculation process verified.”

Jatagan developed its reporting methodology to address a common issue in the security industry: performance claims are often published without explaining how incidents, successful interventions and missed events are defined or calculated.

Jatagan records qualifying intrusion attempts across its actively monitored deployments, investigates potential misses and publishes an updated Crime Prevention Success Rate each month based on rolling 12-month results.

As of August 1, 2026, Jatagan’s reported Crime Prevention Success Rate is 99.98%.

The UL Solutions verification applies to the process Jatagan uses to generate and report that metric. It does not represent independent verification of the 99.98% performance result itself.

Jatagan believes security buyers should evaluate not only the performance number a provider publishes, but also whether the methodology behind that number is documented, consistently applied and independently reviewed.

More information about Jatagan’s UL Solutions verification is available through the UL Verify database under Verify ID V477013. https://verify.ul.com/verifica...

About Jatagan Security

Founded in 2004, Jatagan Security provides outdoor video security systems and proactive live monitoring for construction sites, industrial properties, critical infrastructure and other outdoor environments.

Jatagan’s AI-Augmented DHDM℠ monitoring model combines artificial intelligence with two trained monitoring agents working concurrently to reduce reliance on any single detection layer. The company provides surveillance systems throughout Northern California and nationwide monitoring for compatible client-owned camera systems.



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Media Contact

Jatagan Security

Feliz Granados

4630 Beloit Dr.. Ste 10, Sacramento, CA 95838

(800) 896-9150

info@jatagan.com

https://jatagan.com/



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JataganSecurityInc

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jatagan-security-inc



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