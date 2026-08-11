These Have the Market Hot Zone Catalysts and Setups

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Green Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG), NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI), and Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) made nice runs since our midday coverage. While AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) and Bank of America are among the notable names reaching new 52-week highs Tuesday.

However, among the group, NeOnc may be heading into Wednesday with the most clearly defined and potentially binary catalyst: topline Phase 2a data for its brain-cancer program.

NeOnc: Wednesday’s Brain-Cancer Data Could be the Biggest Catalyst of the Group

NeOnc Technologies (NASDAQ:NTHI) is heading into Wednesday with a clinical catalyst that could sharply alter the market's view of the company.

NeOnc is scheduled to present topline Phase 2a results from its NEO100-01 trial at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12. The study is evaluating intranasal NEO100 in patients with recurrent or progressive Grade III and Grade IV IDH1-mutant glioma.

The trial is fully enrolled, making Wednesday's event a significant clinical milestone rather than another incremental corporate announcement. NeOnc has also been building an international development pathway, including UAE IND authorization for NEO100 programs spanning adult Phase 1 through Phase 2 development as well as pediatric studies. NEO100 also carries FDA Orphan Drug, Fast Track, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations.

NTHI is approaching that catalyst from a depressed trading level. The stock has recently traded at an approximately $3.01 52-week low and a $12.99 52-week high. That leaves the shares roughly three-quarters below the year's peak. For a clinical-stage biotechnology company, the setup is notable: investors are about to receive potentially valuation-changing information while the stock is trading near the bottom of its annual range.

Earlier NEO100 data help explain why the upcoming readout has attracted attention. The company has previously reported encouraging observations from earlier experience with the program, although those historical figures should not be confused with Wednesday's prospective Phase 2a topline results.

The Float and Short-Interest Picture Adds Another Layer

Market-data providers disagree materially on NTHI's public float. Finviz has reported approximately 2.06 million shares in the public float, while StockAnalysis has estimated approximately 9.05 million. The methodologies differ, but the reported short position is more consistent: approximately 521,841 shares as of July 15.

Against average daily trading volume, that represents a substantial position and well over the desired five days of trading volume under the volume assumptions supplied for the setup.

If the clinical data are strong, the stock could potentially face two sources of buying demand at once: investors establishing new positions and short sellers attempting to reduce exposure. If the results disappoint, however, the same limited liquidity can amplify selling pressure. A tight float can magnify a move in either direction; it does not provide a directional signal by itself.

Wall Street is Already Assigning Substantially Higher Values

NeOnc enters the event with analyst expectations well above its recent share price.

Three firms have published Buy ratings with the following targets:

Alliance Global Partners — $13

BTIG — $15

Maxim Group — $20





The simple average of those targets is approximately $16 per share.

Against the recent share price, those targets represent a substantial valuation gap. Maxim Group's $20 target is nearly six times the recent trading level, while Alliance Global Partners' $13 target is still several multiples above the current price.

Those targets are analyst expectations rather than guarantees, and Wednesday's clinical data could strengthen, weaken, or completely change the assumptions supporting them.

Ownership adds another dimension. Available market-data estimates put insider ownership at approximately 55%, while institutional ownership, which includes Bank of America, is estimated at roughly 6.6%. NeOnc has also disclosed insider purchases ahead of the upcoming NEO100 catalyst.

The Company has a $75 million at-the-market (ATM) offering in place, established April 10 with BTIG and Alliance Global Partners, but the company has not sold any shares under the facility to date. Its second-quarter 10-Q confirms that no ATM shares were sold through June 30, leaving the facility available for future use. Instead, NeOnc has relied on PIPE financing and preferred equity to raise capital so far, meaning the $75 million ATM remains an unused potential source of funding.

The company has continued developing its broader pipeline as well, including NEO212, which has completed Phase 1 and reached a recommended Phase 2 dose of 610 mg.

Biotech Traders Have Seen How Fast Good Data Can Move a Stock

The broader biotechnology market has already demonstrated how dramatically meaningful oncology data can change investor expectations.

Tango Therapeutics reported a 92% objective response rate among response-evaluable pancreatic-cancer patients treated with vopimetostat plus daraxonrasib. The company also reported a 90% six-month progression-free survival rate and a 100% disease-control rate in the reported pancreatic-cancer cohort. Shares jumped approximately 53% following the announcement.

Intensity Therapeutics provides another example of the extreme volatility that can accompany small-cap biotechnology catalysts. Following positive Phase 1/2 data for INT230-6 in advanced solid tumors, the shares moved approximately 394% in a single session, from roughly $0.27 to $1.32 on a pre-reverse-split basis.

Those moves do not predict NTHI's outcome. The studies, drugs, patient populations, and clinical risks are different.

They do, however, demonstrate why clinical-stage biotechnology companies can experience extraordinary repricing when meaningful efficacy data arrive against a limited share supply.

Wednesday Is the Inflection Point

NTHI approaches the August 12 readout with several forces already in place:

A stock trading near its 52-week low.

A reported public float that varies significantly by data provider but is small under some methodologies.

521,841 shares reported short as of July 15.

Three Buy ratings with $13, $15, and $20 targets.

A fully enrolled Phase 2a brain-cancer trial.

A scheduled topline data presentation Wednesday morning.

The bullish case is straightforward: compelling efficacy and safety data could force investors to reassess the value of NEO100 and the company's broader CNS pipeline. A stronger-than-expected regulatory path could add another layer to that potential repricing.

The bearish case is equally straightforward. Disappointing efficacy, safety concerns, ambiguous results, or an uncertain regulatory path could overwhelm the technical setup. A low float can amplify selling just as easily as buying.

That is ultimately what makes Wednesday important.

The question isn't whether NTHI has the ingredients for volatility. It clearly does.

The question is whether the NEO100 Phase 2a data are strong enough to change the fundamental story.

If they are, the market will have to determine how much that new information is worth.

With NTHI trading near the bottom of its 52-week range, analyst targets extending as high as $20, and more than half a million shares reported short, that repricing could be anything but quiet.

The NTHI Catalyst

NeO100-01 Phase 2a topline data presentation

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT

NeOnc says management will present topline efficacy and safety observations, discuss planned regulatory next steps, and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Live webcast: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3151/54410

Investor relations: https://investors.neonc.com

A replay is expected to be available following the presentation.

AbCellera: Phase 2 Results Put ABCL Back in the Spotlight

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is bringing another major clinical catalyst to investors after reporting positive topline Phase 2 results for ABCL635, an investigational antibody being developed as a long-acting, non-hormonal treatment for moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause.

The company said the trial met its primary efficacy endpoints, producing statistically significant reductions in both the frequency and severity of hot flashes at week four following a single 600 mg subcutaneous dose.

The results help explain why AbCellera reached a new 52-week high of $10.29 on Tuesday.

In the 92-patient Phase 2 portion, patients receiving ABCL635 experienced an average reduction of 8.8 moderate-to-severe vasomotor events per day from baseline at week four, compared with 3.5 for placebo. The company reported an 83% reduction from baseline in frequency versus 33% for placebo, along with meaningful improvements in symptom severity.

The trial also produced positive patient-reported outcomes. AbCellera reported significant improvements in sleep and patient global impression of change, potentially strengthening the case that the treatment's impact extends beyond simply reducing the number of daily hot flashes.

The safety profile is another important part of the readout. AbCellera reported no serious adverse events, severe adverse events, or adverse events leading to discontinuation during the four-week treatment period. The most common treatment-emergent events occurring more frequently than placebo were headache, fatigue, and injection-site reaction.

The company is still developing an investigational drug, however, and larger studies will be necessary to establish the longer-term safety and efficacy profile.

The market clearly recognized the importance of the readout, with ABCL reaching a new 52-week high following the announcement. The next challenge is translating the Phase 2 signal into a late-stage development program, but ABCL635 has quickly become a more visible potential value driver for AbCellera.

Planet Green: Lactoferrin Could Open A New Market

Planet Green Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLAG) is attempting to broaden its business profile by entering the global lactoferrin market, with China at the center of the strategy.

The company announced that it has entered commercial operations to source, market, and distribute lactoferrin, a glycoprotein used in infant formula, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, and immune-health products. Planet Green also says lactoferrin is a key ingredient in its chewable immune tablets.

The strategic appeal centers on a significant supply-demand imbalance. Planet Green says the global lactoferrin market currently represents approximately $300 million in annual demand, with China accounting for roughly 22% of that market.

The company estimates the market is expanding at approximately 9% annually and expects China alone to exceed $100 million in annual sales by 2030, with the global market reaching approximately $500 million.

Planet Green also says China currently imports almost all of its lactoferrin because of limited domestic production capabilities.

The company is preparing to add scientific expertise to the strategy as well. Planet Green says it intends to expand its executive team with a chief scientist who would help identify strategic scientific investments, joint ventures, and new product opportunities.

The company says it has identified a candidate at a leading U.S. academic institution and is in advanced negotiations to fill the position.

Production Technology Adds Another Dimension

Commercial lactoferrin is currently produced primarily through extraction from bovine milk, a process that requires significant quantities of milk because natural lactoferrin concentrations are low.

Precision fermentation represents an emerging alternative in which genetically engineered microorganisms produce recombinant lactoferrin in fermentation tanks.

Planet Green says its focus is on high-quality lactoferrin for the Chinese market, where it believes premium product availability could create an opportunity.

For traders, the technical setup is another part of the story.

PLAG has shown the kind of volatility that can turn a relatively modest fundamental announcement into a major short-term market event.

As projected, it popped after breaking through the $3 significant resistance zone.

That is a technical observation rather than a forecast, and PLAG remains a small-cap company with substantial execution and financing risks.

Quantum Corporation: The AI Storage Trade Sets a New 52-Week High

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ:QMCO) delivered one of the more dramatic fundamental turnarounds in this group.

The company reported fiscal first-quarter 2027 revenue of $80.8 million, up 26% from $64.3 million a year earlier and above its guidance range of $75 million plus or minus $2 million.

More importantly, Quantum reported its first non-GAAP profitable quarter since fiscal 2023.

Adjusted net income reached $4.0 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with an adjusted net loss of $14.5 million, or $1.58 per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.0 million, compared with negative $6.5 million a year earlier.

The GAAP results were dramatically different because the quarter included $129.7 million of charges related to the fair value of convertible notes, $16.3 million related to warrants, and $11.7 million associated with debt extinguishment.

The result was a GAAP net loss of $155.3 million, or $7.06 per share.

The Balance-Sheet Cleanup May Be the Bigger Story

The more consequential development may have been Quantum's balance-sheet transformation.

Quantum ended June 30 with $54.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, compared with $37.5 million a year earlier.

Total outstanding debt fell to zero from $104.3 million.

Interest expense declined to $2.1 million from $6.5 million.

The company is therefore entering the next phase of its turnaround without the debt burden that previously weighed on its financial profile.

Operationally, Quantum says backlog reached record levels as organizations deal with accelerating data growth, rising storage costs, and power constraints associated with AI infrastructure.

The company has also secured several multimillion-dollar deals across APAC and the Americas, although management cautioned that supply constraints continue to limit its ability to fully meet demand.

The market has responded accordingly.

Shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.60 following the results, turning QMCO into a momentum story as well as a turnaround story.

The Next Test Is Continued Execution

Quantum's fiscal second-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $82 million plus or minus $2 million, adjusted operating expenses of $27 million plus or minus $1 million, adjusted basic EPS of $0.12 plus or minus $0.10, and adjusted EBITDA of $6 million plus or minus $1 million.

The company assumes an effective annual tax rate of 3% and an average basic share count of approximately 39.4 million shares for the fiscal second quarter of 2027.

For investors watching the AI infrastructure theme, Quantum's story is increasingly tied to the enormous growth in data being generated by AI workloads and the need to store that information efficiently.

The combination of revenue growth, improving margins, record backlog, debt elimination, and renewed profitability has created a very different narrative from the one surrounding the company a year ago.

The challenge now is execution.

After reaching a new 52-week high, QMCO may attract momentum traders looking for continuation, but the stock also faces the natural test that follows any sharp advance: whether demand can support the new valuation as the company works through supply constraints and attempts to turn its first profitable quarter into a sustainable trend.

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This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.