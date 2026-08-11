Three Link Solutions Launches ExpenseGuard Marketplace App to Strengthen Expense Controls and Detect Risk Faster

App Automatically Detects and Analyzes Expense Report Anomalies and Risk

Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

What It Is: ExpenseGuard is a Workday Marketplace app developed by Three Link Solutions to automatically flag expense report anomalies and analyze risk levels by expense type, department, and individual.

ExpenseGuard is a Workday Marketplace app developed by Three Link Solutions to automatically flag expense report anomalies and analyze risk levels by expense type, department, and individual. How to Get the App: Visit ExpenseGuard | Workday Marketplace

Visit Why It Matters: Asset misappropriation, such as an expense report scheme, is the most common form of workplace fraud. Three Link’s ExpenseGuard app helps Workday customers reduce loss, strengthen controls, and save time by identifying expense report mistakes or potentially fraudulent activities earlier.



DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Link Solutions (“Three Link”), a Workday Services and Innovation Partner, today announced the launch of ExpenseGuard, a Marketplace app that seamlessly integrates with Workday . ExpenseGuard helps customers detect expense report anomalies, prioritize high-risk reviews, and strengthen expense controls.

ExpenseGuard extends native expense management capabilities in Workday Financial Management so finance and audit teams can focus their time on high-risk expense reports and true exceptions, reducing manual review cycles and improving accuracy and confidence in expense approvals.

ExpenseGuard automatically flags expense anomalies and risks across the organization. It provides a streamlined workflow for reviewing and resolving flagged transactions, as well as dashboards to drill into risk by expense type, department, or individual.

Three Link’s app helps Workday customers:

Save money by helping prevent expense report mistakes or fraudulent activities

Prioritize focus on true exceptions and reduce manual expense review cycles

Support more objective expense reviews and improve audit readiness





“Asset misappropriation is the most common type of workplace fraud, which includes expense report schemes. That’s why we developed ExpenseGuard as an additional safeguard against fraudulent activities or mistakes that can slip through the cracks,” said Greg Knowlton , founding partner of Three Link. “We’re proud to partner with Workday to provide an app that helps customers spot higher-risk expense activity faster, improve review consistency, and reduce the risk of fraud and loss.”

More information on Three Link’s ExpenseGuard app can be found on the Workday Marketplace , which provides easy access to solutions built by Workday and its partners. ExpenseGuard gives Workday customers a new way to extend expense controls within the platform they already use.

ExpenseGuard App: Frequently Asked Questions

What’s the most common type of workplace fraud?

Asset misappropriation is the most common type of workplace fraud. This includes expense reimbursement schemes. Mischaracterized, overstated, or fictitious expenses and multiple reimbursements are all ways an employee can siphon resources without the right processes and tools in place.

How can organizations prevent misappropriation on expense reports?

More than half of workplace frauds occur due to lack of internal controls or an override of internal controls. Businesses can minimize this by:

Setting clear expense policies

Monitoring processes and access

Implementing tools like ExpenseGuard to automatically detect anomalies





About Three Link Solutions

Three Link Solutions is a Workday Services Partner and Innovation Partner delivering Built-on-Workday apps, technology solutions, practical AI, and hands-on consulting across the full Workday lifecycle. We meet customers where they are with flexible deployment models, prebuilt dashboards and workflows, and experienced consultants that reduce effort and accelerate time to value. From planning and implementation to post-production optimization, Three Link ensures clients maximize their Workday investment at every stage. Learn why over 400 customers across the U.S. and Canada have trusted Three Link for their Workday needs at threelink.com .