Commercial Air Filter Manufacturer Brookaire Acquires Hinds & Coon Co. to Expand Trusted HVAC Filter and Supply Solutions Across the Northeast

Fair Lawn, NJ, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookaire Corporation, a leading commercial air filtration company, has acquired the assets of Hinds & Coon Co., based in Avon, Massachusetts, bringing more resources, stronger regional support, and expanded HVAC air filtration capabilities to customers across the Northeast, without disrupting the people, service, or ordering process they rely on today.

“This acquisition is about continuity first,” said David Mornan, CEO of Brookaire Corporation. “Hinds & Coon has built strong customer trust through responsive, knowledgeable service. Brookaire is here to strengthen that support: keeping customers supplied, keeping work moving, and making the transition as seamless as possible.”

Brookaire’s brand promise, We deliver uptime. Not just filters., reflects how customers define value: accuracy, speed, dependable communication, and service that helps maintenance teams and HVAC contractors stay on schedule. The addition of Hinds & Coon strengthens Brookaire’s ability to support customers across the Northeast with the right products and practical solutions that reduce downtime.

Brookaire expects a smooth transition for customers, with the current Hinds & Coon team continuing to support day-to-day service and customer relationships. Additional resources and expanded capabilities will be introduced over time as the businesses come together.

“Customers can expect the same trusted Hinds & Coon team, the same commitment to service, and a transition built around keeping their operations running smoothly,” Mornan added. “Brookaire is here to build on what already works while adding the resources and capabilities to make service even stronger over time.”

About Brookaire

Brookaire Corporation is a third-generation, family-owned business that manufactures and distributes commercial and industrial HVAC filtration products across the Northeast. Brookaire supports HVAC contractors, facility management teams, schools, healthcare facilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, data centers, and commercial buildings with reliable products, responsive service, logistics support, and custom-size filter manufacturing designed to help customers keep operations moving.

About Hinds & Coon

Hinds & Coon Co., based in Avon, Massachusetts, has served customers with HVAC filters, V-belts, and power transmission products backed by local knowledge, dependable service, and long-standing customer relationships. Hinds & Coon will continue operating from its Avon location as a division of Brookaire Corporation.

In short, the acquisition brings Hinds & Coon into Brookaire’s regional platform while preserving the relationships, service, and local expertise customers already trust. The goal is straightforward: continuity now, expanded support over time, and a transition built around customer confidence.

Customer Questions

Hinds & Coon customers should continue working with their current contacts for orders, service, and transition questions. For more information, customers may contact Hinds & Coon at (617) 268-1010 or visit HindsandCoon.com. To learn more about Brookaire, visit Brookaire.com. Brookaire and Hinds & Coon are committed to keeping the transition simple, clear, and uninterrupted.

Media Contact

Lynne Laake,

Director of Marketing

lynne.laake@brookaire.com

(800) 295-3047

www.brookaire.com

Attachment