Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 and Declares Quarterly Dividend

 | Source: Constellation Software Inc. Constellation Software Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 and declared a $1.00 per share dividend payable on October 9, 2026 to all common shareholders of record at close of business on September 18, 2026. This dividend has been designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). Please note that all dollar amounts referred to in this press release are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and with our annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company’s website www.csisoftware.com. Additional information about the Company is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q2 2026 and Subsequent Headlines:

  • Revenue grew 17% (3% organic growth, 1% after adjusting for changes in foreign exchange rates) to $3,335 million compared to $2,844 million in Q2 2025.  
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders increased 386% to $274 million ($12.93 on a diluted per share basis) from $56 million ($2.66 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2025. Excluding the impacts of foreign exchange and the IRGA liability revaluation the increase was 8%.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of $732 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of $160 million resulting in total consideration of $893 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were $477 million, an increase of 10%, or $44 million, compared to $433 million for the comparable period in 2025.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased $125 million to $345 million compared to $220 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 57%.
  • Subsequent to June 30, 2026, the Company completed or has open commitments to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of $669 million on closing plus total estimated deferred payments of $149 million for total consideration of $818 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $3,335 million, an increase of 17%, or $491 million, compared to $2,844 million for the comparable period in 2025. For the first six months of 2026 total revenues were $6,516 million, an increase of 19%, or $1,018 million, compared to $5,498 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 3% and 4% respectively, 1% for both periods after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation of the US dollar against most major currencies in which the Company transacts business. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 was $274 million compared to $56 million for the same period in 2025. On a per share basis this translated into a net income per diluted share of $12.93 in the quarter ended June 30, 2026 compared to net income per diluted share of $2.66 for the same period in 2025. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net income attributable to common shareholders of CSI was $641 million or $30.25 per diluted share compared to $192 million or $9.07 per diluted share for the same period in 2025.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, CFO increased $44 million to $477 million compared to $433 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 10%. For the first six months of 2026, CFO increased $115 million to $1,374 million compared to $1,260 million during the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 9%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2026, FCFA2S increased $125 million to $345 million compared to $220 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 57%. For the six months ended June 30, 2026, FCFA2S increased $348 million to $1,078 million compared to $730 million for the same period in 2025 representing an increase of 48%.  

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Constellation or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Constellation assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.   

Non-IFRS Measures
Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on debt, debt transaction costs, payments of lease obligations, the IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. We believe that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if we do not make any acquisitions, or investments, and do not repay any debts. While we could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, our objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet our hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

          
   Three months ended June 30,   Six months ended June 30,  
   2026
2025
   2026
2025
  
  ($ in millions) ($ in millions) 
            
Net cash flows from operating activities  477 433    1,374 1,260   
Adjusted for:           
Interest paid on lease obligations  (5)(4)   (9)(8)  
Interest paid on debt  (43)(32)   (104)(94)  
Debt transaction costs  (4)(4)   (5)(4)  
Payments of lease obligations  (38)(33)   (76)(63)  
IRGA / TSS membership liability revaluation charge  (64)(126)   13 (220)  
Property and equipment purchased  (22)(16)   (40)(31)  
Interest and dividends received  80 20    92 32   
            
   383 239    1,246 871   
Less amount attributable to           
Non-controlling interests  (38)(19)   (168)(140)  
            
Free cash flow available to shareholders  345 220    1,078 730   
            
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.           
            

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com

SOURCE: CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.

 
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
     
Unaudited    
 June 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 
     
Assets    
     
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents$2,886 $3,089 
Accounts receivable 1,613  1,465 
Unbilled revenue 498  452 
Inventories 77  66 
Other assets 850  727 
  5,925  5,798 
     
Non-current assets:    
Property and equipment 242  240 
Right of use assets 388  384 
Deferred income taxes 438  355 
Investments in associates 626  655 
Other assets 473  345 
Intangible assets 9,522  8,392 
  11,690  10,373 
     
Total assets$17,615 $16,171 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
     
Current liabilities:    
Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc.$- $- 
Liability of CSI under the IRGA 678  775 
Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 658  591 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,889  1,941 
Dividends payable 21  21 
Deferred revenue 2,654  2,219 
Provisions 25  17 
Acquisition holdback payables 310  216 
Lease obligations 150  143 
Income taxes payable 174  150 
  6,559  6,073 
     
Non-current liabilities:    
Debt with recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 1,472  1,489 
Liability of CSI under the IRGA 508  458 
Debt without recourse to Constellation Software Inc. 2,066  2,051 
Deferred income taxes 1,024  886 
Acquisition holdback payables 243  208 
Lease obligations 295  280 
Other liabilities 573  457 
  6,182  5,830 
     
Total liabilities 12,741  11,904 
     
     
Shareholders' equity:    
Capital stock 99  99 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 87  130 
Retained earnings 3,945  3,347 
Non-controlling interests 744  692 
  4,875  4,267 
     
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$17,615 $16,171 
     


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
       
Unaudited       
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
        
        
Revenue       
License$92  $87  $183  $183 
Professional services 573   532   1,119   1,019 
Hardware and other 116   80   216   155 
Maintenance and other recurring 2,554   2,144   4,998   4,141 
  3,335   2,844   6,516   5,498 
        
Expenses       
Staff 1,696   1,457   3,383   2,869 
Hardware 66   43   123   83 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 331   268   643   522 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 181   144   340   275 
Professional fees 69   55   133   102 
Other, net 97   73   184   143 
Depreciation 56   50   111   96 
Amortization of intangible assets 348   286   673   558 
  2,844   2,375   5,589   4,647 
        
        
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (14)  118   (58)  150 
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 64   126   (13)  220 
Finance and other expense (income) (45)  (28)  (61)  (108)
Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (11)  (0)  (22)  (0)
Bargain purchase gain (11)  (5)  (11)  (5)
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 9   9   16   11 
Finance costs 83   71   164   142 
  74   290   16   409 
        
Income (loss) before income taxes 417   179   910   441 
        
Current income tax expense (recovery) 164   155   335   292 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (50)  (60)  (128)  (109)
Income tax expense (recovery) 114   95   207   183 
        
Net income (loss) 303   85   703   258 
        
Net income (loss) attributable to:       
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 274   56   641   192 
Non-controlling interests 29   28   62   66 
Net income (loss) 303   85   703   258 
        
Earnings per common share of Constellation Software Inc.       
Basic and diluted$12.93  $2.66  $30.25  $9.07 
        


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (loss)
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
         
Unaudited         
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
 2026
 2025 2026
 2025
          
Net income (loss)$303  $85  $703  $258 
          
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):         
          
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax (15)  185   (52)  264 
          
Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss):         
          
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI -   95   -   215 
          
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income tax (15)  280   (52)  479 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss)$288  $364  $651  $737 
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:         
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. (11)  213   (42)  353 
Non-controlling interests (4)  66   (10)  126 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)$(15) $280  $(52) $479 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:         
Common shareholders of Constellation Software Inc. 264   270   599   545 
Non-controlling interests 24   95   52   192 
Total comprehensive income (loss)$288  $364  $651  $737 
                


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited       
Six months ended June 30, 2026       
 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
 Capital stock
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotal Non-controlling interestsTotal equity
        
Balance at January 1, 2026$ 99 $ 130 $ 3,347 $ 3,576 $ 692 $ 4,267 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss):       
        
Net income (loss) -  -  641  641  62  703 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
        
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax and changes in the fair value of equity investments at FVOCI -  (42) -  (42) (10) (52)
        
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) -  (42) -  (42) (10) (52)
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) -  (42) 641  599  52  651 
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
        
Other movements in non-controlling interests -  -  (1) (1) (0) (1)
        
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -  -  -  -  -  - 
        
Dividends to shareholders of the Company -  -  (42) (42) -  (42)
        
Balance at June 30, 2026$ 99 $ 87 $ 3,945 $ 4,131 $ 744 $ 4,875 
        


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Equity
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
Unaudited       
Six months ended June 30, 2025       
        
 Equity Attributable to Common Shareholders of CSI  
 Capital stock
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)Retained earningsTotalNon-controlling interestsTotal equity
        
Balance at January 1, 2025$ 99 $ (224)$ 2,919 $ 2,795 $ 493 $ 3,288 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss):       
        
Net income (loss) -  -  192  192  66  258 
        
Other comprehensive income (loss)       
        
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of tax -  353  -  353  126  479 
        
Total other comprehensive income (loss) -  353  -  353  126  479 
        
Total comprehensive income (loss) -  353  192  545  192  737 
        
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity       
        
Other movements in non-controlling interests -  -  (1) (1) 1  (0)
        
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -  -  -  -  (0) (0)
        
Dividends to shareholders of the Company   -  (42) (42) -  (42)
        
Balance at June 30, 2025$ 99 $ 129 $ 3,068 $ 3,296 $ 686 $ 3,982 
        


CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
        
        
Unaudited       
 Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
 2026
 2025
 2026
 2025
        
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:       
Net income (loss) 303   85   703   258 
Adjustments for:       
Depreciation 56   50   111   96 
Amortization of intangible assets 348   286   673   558 
IRGA/TSS Membership liability revaluation charge 64   126   (13)  220 
Finance and other expense (income) (45)  (28)  (61)  (108)
Share in net (income) loss of equity investee (11)  (0)  (22)  (0)
Bargain purchase (gain) (11)  (5)  (11)  (5)
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 9   9   16   11 
Finance costs 83   71   164   142 
Income tax expense (recovery) 114   95   207   183 
Foreign exchange loss (gain) (14)  118   (58)  150 
Depreciation of third party costs 4   4   8   9 
Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities exclusive of effects of business combinations (203)  (185)  (18)  46 
Transaction costs associated with equity securities classified as FVOCI -   -   -   (2)
Income taxes paid (218)  (192)  (325)  (299)
Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 477   433   1,374   1,260 
        
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:       
Interest paid on lease obligations (5)  (4)  (9)  (8)
Interest paid on debt (43)  (32)  (104)  (94)
Increase (decrease) in Topicus revolving credit debt facility without recourse to CSI 24   (135)  (262)  (104)
Proceeds from issuance of debt facilities without recourse to CSI 354   341   598   368 
Repayments of debt facilities without recourse to CSI (156)  (69)  (228)  (99)
Other financing activities (12)  1   (8)  (0)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests -   -   -   (0)
Debt transaction costs (4)  (4)  (5)  (4)
Payments of lease obligations, net of sublease receipts (38)  (33)  (76)  (63)
Dividends paid to common shareholders of the Company (21)  (21)  (42)  (42)
Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities 100   43   (137)  (48)
        
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:       
Acquisition of businesses (732)  (380)  (1,429)  (474)
Cash obtained with acquired businesses 79   45   156   56 
Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (94)  (114)  (163)  (130)
Purchases of investments and other assets (15)  (14)  (47)  (189)
Proceeds from sales of other investments and other assets 0   15   0   15 
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash (0)  (3)  1   5 
Interest, dividends and other proceeds received 80   20   92   32 
Property and equipment purchased (22)  (16)  (40)  (31)
Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (703)  (446)  (1,429)  (717)
        
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 1   68   (11)  101 
        
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (124)  98   (202)  596 
        
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period$3,010  $2,477  $3,089  $1,980 
        
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$2,886  $2,575  $2,886  $2,575 
        

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