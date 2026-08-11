LifeVantage Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) (“LifeVantage” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors granted inducement awards to Terrence Moorehead, the Company’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, under the Company’s 2026 New Employee Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “New Employee Plan”) as an inducement material to Mr. Moorehead’s employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The awards were granted on August 6, 2026 and consist of (i) a grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) representing 308,642 shares of the Company’s common stock, which will vest in three equal annual installments starting on the one-year anniversary of their grant date and (ii) a grant of performance-based restricted stock units (“PSUs”) representing 540,123 shares of the Company’s common stock, which will vest over a three year period based on the achievement of certain revenue and Adjusted EBITDA margin targets, in each case, subject to continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting dates.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the Activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics-the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds can unlock your genes and the health coded within. Our products work with your unique biology and help your body make what it needs for health. The line of scientifically validated activators includes the flagship Protandim® family of products, TrueScience® Liquid Collagen, the MindBody GLP-1 System®, the comprehensive gut activator P84, the Activation-supporting nutrients such as Omega, D3+, and the Rise AM & Reset PM System®, as well as AXIO® nootropic energy drink mixes, the full TrueScience® line of skin and hair care products, and Petandim®, a pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs. Our independent Consultants sell our products to Customers and share the business opportunity with entrepreneurs seeking to begin their own business. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com