The Kulpa Foundation Reopens the Kulpa Care Access Program for New Applicants

COHASSET, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kulpa Foundation, founded by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, announced that the Kulpa Care Access Program, previously known as the Kulpa Care Scholarship Program, an assistance program designed to help students and their families manage sudden, unexpected healthcare expenses, is now open to new applicants.

Rather than functioning as a traditional academic scholarship, the Care Access Program is structured as short-term financial assistance, offering up to $1,000 to help recipients cover out-of-pocket medical costs so they can stay focused on their health and education rather than on a mounting bill.

Who the Program Is For

The Kulpa Care Access Program is open to high school and undergraduate students experiencing financial need related to a healthcare expense. Recipients are selected based on:

Demonstrated financial need

The severity of the applicant's medical condition

Lack of adequate insurance coverage



As part of the application, students are asked to submit an essay describing how they intend to use their own experience to advocate for better healthcare access and to support others facing similar circumstances.

The Foundation's Perspective

"No one should have to choose between paying a medical bill and staying in school," said Jason Kulpa, co-founder of the Kulpa Foundation. "This program is meant to be fast, direct relief for students in the middle of a hard moment and to remind them that their community has their back while they get through it."

How to Apply

Students can submit their application for this cycle directly in the official Reddit thread , where the foundation has posted the current application instructions and essay prompt.

The deadline for applications is August 31, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Jason Kulpa?

Jason Kulpa is an entrepreneur and philanthropist based in Cohasset, Massachusetts. He founded UE.co , which was acquired by Digital Media Solutions in 2019, and co-founded the Kulpa Foundation in 2024 after his father’s death from cancer.

What is the Kulpa Care Access Program?

It is short-term financial assistance of up to $1,000 from the Kulpa Foundation to help students and families cover unexpected out-of-pocket medical costs.

What is the deadline to apply?

August 31, 2026.

Is there a fee to apply?

No.

About Jason Kulpa

Jason Kulpa is an entrepreneur and philanthropist based in Cohasset, Massachusetts. He is the founder and former chief executive of UE.co, a San Diego technology company named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for four consecutive years and acquired by Digital Media Solutions in 2019. A two-time recipient of the San Diego Business Journal's Most Admired CEO award and a graduate of Arizona State University, Jason Kulpa co-founded the Kulpa Foundation with his wife, Melissa Anderson Kulpa, in 2024 following his father's death from cancer. The experience of managing his family's medical bills during that illness is the direct origin of the foundation's work.

About Melissa Anderson Kulpa

Melissa Anderson Kulpa is co-founder of the Kulpa Foundation and a former Division I lacrosse player at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Raised by a single mother, she directs the foundation's work supporting young women in athletics and education.

About the Kulpa Foundation

The Kulpa Foundation, established by Jason and Melissa Kulpa, is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to alleviating the financial burden of medical debt. Through direct assistance, educational initiatives, and strategic partnerships, the foundation provides immediate support and long-term solutions to help families navigate the devastating economic impact of health crises. The Kulpas' mission is to create a future where medical challenges are not compounded by financial strain, ensuring that every family has the resources and support they need to heal and move forward.

For more information, visit www.kulpafoundation.org .