Dental Intelligence Makes the Inc. 5000 List for the Sixth Time

Pleasant Grove, UT , Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the dental industry’s end-to-end practice performance platform, today announced it has ranked No. 2763 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The recognition marks the company’s sixth appearance on the list and places Dental Intelligence at No. 210 among software companies.

Dental practices run on thin margins and full schedules, and the work of keeping one healthy rarely fits inside a single tool. Dental Intelligence brings analytics, scheduling, patient engagement, payments, and insurance management into one platform, giving teams a clear view of their practice and the automation to act on it. That breadth is what keeps practices growing, and it is what has carried Dental Intelligence onto the Inc. 5000 list six times.

“Landing on the Inc. 5000 list for the sixth time tells us something we care about deeply,” said Scott Johnson, CEO of Dental Intelligence. “Dental practices keep choosing to grow with us. Behind this ranking are front desks running smoother, schedules filling faster, and teams spending more of their day with patients and less of it buried in busywork. Our customers earn this recognition. We get to build the tools that help them practice smarter.”



Dental Intelligence

Much of the company’s recent momentum comes from its move into practical AI. Explorer, its conversational analytics feature, lets a practice ask questions about its own performance in plain language and get answers in seconds (the kind of digging that used to mean exporting spreadsheets and cross-referencing data sets from multiple tools). Alongside it, Dental Intelligence has rolled out a wave of AI-powered tools across scheduling, patient communication, and the front office, each designed to hand the team back time it can spend on patient care. The latest development includes AI Receptionist, which answers, schedules, and runs the front desk when staff is unavailable. Every feature runs inside a HIPAA-compliant platform, with security built in from the start.



Dental Intelligence

About the Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Published annually, it recognizes independent businesses that have posted remarkable revenue growth while creating jobs, driving innovation, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

This year’s class spans a broad cross-section of the economy, from AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and together these companies added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate this year’s honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 companies will appear in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. For the full list, honoree profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance platform built for dental teams. Its platform brings analytics, scheduling, patient engagement, payments, and insurance management together in one place, giving practices a complete view of their performance and the tools to act on it. Backed by a HIPAA-compliant, security-first foundation, Dental Intelligence helps teams work more efficiently, grow with confidence, and spend more of their day on patient care. Practice Smarter.™

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Rach

Communications Director, Dental Intelligence

Krach@dentalintel.com

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