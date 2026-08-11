MetalCloak Launches Complete Suspension Lineup for the 2025+ Toyota Tacoma 4G

Rancho Cordova, CA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, the American manufacturer of premium off-road suspension systems, steering, armor, and accessories, proudly announces the launch of its complete suspension lineup for the 2025+ Toyota Tacoma (4th Generation). The new product family includes three purpose-built systems engineered to improve ride quality, suspension performance, and off-road capability while preserving the confident on-road handling Tacoma owners expect.

Metalcloak's Tacoma 4G Suspension Systems and Lift Kits are designed for any trail.

The new lineup includes:

Toyota Tacoma 4G Leveling Kit – A simple upgrade that removes factory rake, improves stance, and provides clearance for larger tires while maintaining excellent everyday drivability.

– A simple upgrade that removes factory rake, improves stance, and provides clearance for larger tires while maintaining excellent everyday drivability. Toyota Tacoma 4G Rocklander® Overland Suspension System – Designed specifically for Tacomas equipped with roof-top tents, bed racks, steel bumpers, recovery gear, and other expedition equipment, delivering exceptional comfort and performance under load.

– Designed specifically for Tacomas equipped with roof-top tents, bed racks, steel bumpers, recovery gear, and other expedition equipment, delivering exceptional comfort and performance under load. Toyota Tacoma 4G Game-Changer Suspension System – MetalCloak's flagship Tacoma suspension engineered to maximize wheel travel, suspension control, ride quality, and off-road capability without compromising on-road manners.

"Our goal wasn't simply to build another Tacoma lift kit," said Matson Breakey, Metalcloak co-founder. "We wanted to engineer complete suspension systems that improve every mile driven... whether that's commuting to work, exploring backroads, or navigating technical trails. Every component was designed to work together to deliver confidence, comfort, and capability."

Unlike systems that simply add lift, MetalCloak engineered each suspension package as a complete solution. Precision-fabricated upper control arms, carefully matched spring rates, optimized suspension geometry, and premium components work together to improve ride quality while increasing wheel travel, suspension articulation, handling stability, and overall vehicle control.

Each system is purpose-built for a different style of Tacoma owner.

The Toyota Tacoma 4G Leveling Kit delivers an aggressive stance with straightforward installation, making it an ideal upgrade for daily-driven trucks that occasionally venture off pavement.

The Toyota Tacoma 4G Rocklander® Overland Suspension System is specifically tuned for vehicles carrying additional permanent weight, helping maintain proper ride height, suspension performance, and driver comfort during extended overland travel.

For drivers seeking maximum capability, the Toyota Tacoma 4G Game-Changer Suspension System delivers MetalCloak's highest level of suspension performance. Designed for demanding off-road conditions, it provides increased suspension travel, improved wheel control, and predictable handling on everything from highways to rocky backcountry trails.

"Toyota built an incredibly capable platform," Matson added. "Our job was to make it even more capable without compromising what makes a Tacoma such a great everyday truck. Whether your adventure is a weekend camping trip or a trail that pushes both driver and vehicle, these systems are built to inspire confidence."

The Tacoma suspension lineup continues MetalCloak's engineering philosophy that exceptional off-road performance should never come at the expense of on-road comfort. Every system is designed, engineered, and extensively tested to provide the balance of daily drivability, durability, and trail capability that has become synonymous with the MetalCloak name.

The Toyota Tacoma 4G Leveling Kit, Toyota Tacoma 4G Rocklander® Overland Suspension System, and Toyota Tacoma 4G Game-Changer Suspension System are available now through MetalCloak and its Authorized Installer Network. Complete specifications, installation information, and ordering details are available at MetalCloak.com.

Tacoma 4G Gets Ultimate Flex and Performance with Metalcloak's Game Changer Suspension

About Metalcloak

Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on- and off-road performance suspension systems, lift kits, drivetrain components, body armor, and trail-proven hardware for Jeep, Bronco, Toyota, Grenadier, and Ram platforms. Known for data-driven engineering, real-world testing, and vehicle-specific design, MetalCloak builds components that deliver capability, durability, and confidence both on the pavement and on the trail. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak supports the off-road lifestyle through hands-on testing, technical transparency, and products designed to work as complete vehicle systems — redefining what enthusiasts can expect from American-made off-road engineering.

Press Inquiries

Matson Breakey

matson [at] metalcloak.com

(916) 631-8071

https://metalcloak.com

2484 Mercantile Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA 95742

United States of America