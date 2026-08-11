InfiMaker Launches K1 Desktop CNC with True Simultaneous 5-Axis Machining and AI-Assisted CAM Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InfiMaker today announced the launch of InfiMaker K1, a desktop CNC machine combining true simultaneous 5-axis machining, automated setup and AI-assisted CAM for designers, engineers, independent makers and small manufacturers.

“Five-axis machining has remained difficult to use outside industrial environments because the machine, setup and CAM workflow are often come with a steep learning curve,” said Bowen Xie, co-founder and CEO of InfiMaker. “We developed K1 as one ecosystem so anyone can start from an idea to a finished project in the easiest way possible.”





InfiMaker K1 | Create Without Limits

K1 uses an in-house real-time motion-control system, and RTCP to coordinate all five axes continuously during machining. Its B-axis tilts from −30° to +110°, while its C-axis rotates through 360°.

Key features include:

Machining power and precision: The 1.5 kW spindle operates at up to 20,000 RPM. K1 provides 0.01 mm repeatability and a 120 × 120 × 120 mm 5-axis work area.



The 1.5 kW spindle operates at up to 20,000 RPM. K1 provides 0.01 mm repeatability and a 120 × 120 × 120 mm 5-axis work area. Multi-material machining: Supported materials include aluminum, brass, copper, steel, titanium, wood, acrylic, wax, jade, resin, engineering plastics and composites.



Supported materials include aluminum, brass, copper, steel, titanium, wood, acrylic, wax, jade, resin, engineering plastics and composites. Automated setup and tool management: The wireless ruby probe locates workpieces and supports automatic calibration. The six-slot automatic tool changer holds five cutting tools and the probe for operations including roughing, finishing, drilling and engraving. Breakpoint resume allows an interrupted job to continue without restarting the entire machining process.



The wireless ruby probe locates workpieces and supports automatic calibration. The six-slot automatic tool changer holds five cutting tools and the probe for operations including roughing, finishing, drilling and engraving. Breakpoint resume allows an interrupted job to continue without restarting the entire machining process. AI-assisted design and CAM: InfiStudio allows users to begin with text, an image or an existing 3D model. The software can generate a machinable model, recommend tools, feeds, speeds and cutting order, create simultaneous 5-axis toolpaths, and preview material removal and collision risks before machining.





InfiStudio will be available for Windows and macOS and supports STL, STEP and OBJ files. Users can also import standard G-code, for experienced CNC users.

Pricing and Availability

The InfiMaker K1 Kickstarter campaign starts Today, with Super Early Bird pledges starting at US$5,199, 40% below the planned retail price.

InfiMaker is targeting initial shipments within three months after the campaign ends. Additional information is available at infimaker.com.

About InfiMaker

Founded in 2024, InfiMaker is a deep-technology company developing integrated CNC hardware, motion-control systems and CAM software. Its team includes makers, engineers and researchers with experience at DJI and Fortune 500 hardware companies, spanning precision engineering, mechanical design, motion control and digital manufacturing.

Media Contact

Jeffrey Yik

pr@infimaker.com

infimaker.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b149c22d-71bf-4b41-8936-d477fcbed787