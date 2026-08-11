City of Seaside Unifies Business License Administration and Compliance with HdL Companies

SEASIDE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Seaside has expanded its partnership with HdL Companies to include business license administration and compliance, bringing the City’s business license program and utility users tax administration under one trusted municipal revenue partner.

The move follows Seaside’s decision to transition from its previous business license service provider, seeking a more responsive, service-oriented approach. HdL Companies has supported Seaside’s utility users tax administration for many years, and the City selected HdL to help unify both programs with consistent administration, clear reporting, and an education-first approach to compliance.

“Business licensing is an important point of connection between the City and our local business community,” said Seaside City Manager Greg McDanel. “Expanding our partnership with HdL will provide additional tools and administrative support to complement the work of City staff, promote clear and consistent communication, and help businesses understand and meet licensing requirements.”

HdL’s business license administration services provide end-to-end support for licensing, renewals, compliance, collections, taxpayer support, reporting, and supporting technology. The program is designed to help local agencies reduce administrative burden, strengthen compliance, improve taxpayer service, and preserve staff capacity for higher-value work.

For Seaside, the expanded partnership is intended to create a more consistent experience for staff and businesses while supporting the City’s broader goals for revenue integrity and service continuity. HdL’s approach emphasizes professional support, modernized workflows, and education-first outreach to help businesses understand requirements and stay in compliance.

“It has been a pleasure serving the City of Seaside as a utility users tax administration partner, and we are thrilled to expand our service to the City as a business license administration partner,” said HdL Companies CEO, Andy Nickerson. “Our goal is to serve as an extension of the City’s team, helping staff manage essential revenue programs with accuracy, fairness, and responsive service.”

With utility users tax and business license administration now aligned under HdL, Seaside will have a single partner supporting two important local revenue functions. The unified approach is expected to help the City improve coordination, strengthen program oversight, and continue providing clear, professional service to the local business community.

About HdL Companies

HdL Companies helps local governments safeguard and grow revenues that sustain essential services. Our partners strengthen trusted compliance, protect municipal revenue, and reduce program costs to better serve their communities. More than 900 cities, counties, and special districts rely on HdL for sales tax analytics, local tax administration, economic development support, and other revenue solutions. Since 1983, the company has driven $4B in recovered revenue for local agencies. Learn more at HdLCompanies.com.