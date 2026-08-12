Miata Metals Announces Filing of Final Short Form Prospectus – Accessible on SEDAR+

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (TSXV: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) (“Miata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 28, 2026 and July 29, 2026 (the “Prior Releases”), it has filed a final short form prospectus dated August 11, 2026 (the “Final Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, in connection with its “bought deal” public offering of common shares of the Company (“Shares”) in an amount of 24,391,000 Shares (the “Offered Shares”) for gross proceeds of approximately C$10 million (the “Bought Deal Offering”).

The Bought Deal Offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by ATB Cormark Capital Markets and SCP Resource Finance LP and that includes Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the “Underwriters”). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 3,658,650 Shares on the same terms and conditions as the Bought Deal Offering, exercisable at any time, in whole or in part, until the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Bought Deal Offering, for market stabilization purposes and to cover over-allotments, if any. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, additional gross proceeds of $1,500,046 will be raised pursuant to the Bought Deal Offering and the aggregate gross proceeds of the Bought Deal Offering will be approximately $11.5 million. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the Bought Deal Offering and the Strategic Investment by La Mancha Resource Fund SCSp (“La Mancha”) (as described in the Prior Releases) are expected to be approximately C$23,280,304, prior to any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option and any related increase to the Strategic Investment as a result. The Strategic Investment will establish a pro forma investment by La Mancha of 19.9% of the Company.

Access to the Final Prospectus is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from ATB Cormark Capital Markets by email at ecm@atb.com by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The Final Prospectus contains important detailed information about the Company and the Bought Deal Offering. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ before making an investment decision.

The Bought Deal Offering and Strategic Investment are expected to close concurrently on or about August 18, 2026, or such other date as may be agreed upon by the Company, the Underwriters and La Mancha (as defined in the Prior Releases), and each remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Closing of each of the Bought Deal Offering and the Strategic Investment is conditional upon the closing of the other.

The securities offered in the Bought Deal Offering and the Strategic Investment have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Pursuant to the option agreement in respect of the Sela Creek property previously disclosed on August 26, 2024 among the Company, Miata Metals Suriname N.V. (the “Optionee”), a subsidiary wholly-owned beneficially by the Company, and Selakriki Oksanisi Resources N.V. (the “Optionor”), the Company intends to complete the 24-month anniversary payments thereunder and issue 354,457 Shares (the “Sela Creek Option Shares”) to the Optionor at a deemed issue price of C$0.59 per Sela Creek Option Share. The Optionor is at arm’s length to the Company and the Optionee. The issuance of the Sela Creek Option Shares remains subject to acceptance by the TSXV, and the Sela Creek Option Shares will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised and/or if the Sela Creek Option Shares are issued prior to the closing of the Strategic Investment, then the aggregate gross proceeds of the Strategic Investment will be increased accordingly such that La Mancha will maintain its pro forma strategic investment of 19.9% of the Company.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV, as well as quoted on the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

nikki@miatametals.com

1-778-486-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” under Canadian and United States securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and closing of the Bought Deal Offering, the Strategic Investment, La Mancha’s shareholding percentage in the Company following completion of the Bought Deal Offering and the Strategic Investment, the issuance of the Sela Creek Option Shares, and the future plans or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates”, “anticipated”, “expected”, “intends”, “will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.