Canyon GBS Ranks No. 126 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 and No. 11 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Software Companies

Mesa, ARIZONA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canyon GBS Inc., an enterprise software company serving higher education, government and other public-serving institutions, today announced that it has ranked No. 126 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of America’s fastest-growing private companies.

Canyon GBS ranks No. 126 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 following 2,364% three-year revenue growth. The Mesa-based company also ranks No. 11 among software companies and is the highest-ranked Arizona software company on the 2026 list.

Canyon GBS achieved 2,364% revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. The company also ranked No. 11 among software companies nationwide and is the highest-ranked software company in Arizona on the 2026 list.

The Inc. 5000 is widely recognized as one of the most prestigious measures of entrepreneurial growth in the United States. The annual list recognizes independent companies that have achieved significant revenue growth while creating jobs, advancing innovation and contributing to the U.S. economy. Previous honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle and Patagonia.

"Reaching No. 126 in America and No. 11 among software companies is an extraordinary milestone for our team,” said Joseph Licata, founder and CEO of Canyon GBS. “Our 2,364% growth reflects years of disciplined execution, the trust of the institutions we serve and the work of employees who believe public-serving organizations deserve better technology. This recognition validates the progress we have made, but we still see an enormous amount of potential ahead."

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, Canyon GBS develops secure enterprise software that helps organizations improve relationships, service, academic operations and system connectivity. Its current product family includes Advising App for relationship management, Aiding App for helpdesk and IT service management, Concourse for syllabus and curriculum management, and Apidapter for data integration and interoperability.

Today, more than 150 organizations use Canyon GBS products. The company’s expansion across multiple software categories supports a broader strategy to reduce technology fragmentation and provide public-serving institutions with secure, practical and affordable alternatives to disconnected legacy systems.

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and demonstrating that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. The companies on the 2026 list achieved a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision-making, and a refusal to sit still,” said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place Oct. 14-16 in Dallas, Texas. The top 500 companies will also be featured in the fall issue of Inc. magazine.

The complete 2026 Inc. 5000, including honoree profiles and a searchable database organized by industry and location, is available at https://www.inc.com/inc5000. Canyon GBS’ honoree profile is available at https://www.inc.com/profile/canyon-gbs.

Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 through 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must have been U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent, rather than subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of Dec. 31, 2025. Since then, some companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.

The minimum required revenue was $100,000 for 2022 and $2 million for 2025. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Canyon GBS

Canyon GBS is an enterprise software company building connected, secure, AI-powered technology for government, education, and other public-serving organizations. Its product portfolio supports relationship management, service delivery, curriculum and content management, operational workflows, and data integration. Built for complex, highly accountable environments, Canyon GBS brings fragmented systems, data, and workflows together to help organizations operate more effectively and serve their communities with greater speed, visibility, and coordination.

Press Inquiries

Lindsay Consalvos

media [at] canyongbs.com

520-357-1351

https://canyongbs.com

123 N Centennial Way

Suite 144

Mesa, AZ 85201

United States