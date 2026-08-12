Crypto News Today: AlphaPepe Presale Nears $2.3M Raised as Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $250,000

MONACO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe as the presale nears $2.3 million raised before its August 19th launch update reveal. The project has now raised $2.29 million, crossed 10,800+ holders, and reached a current presale price of $0.02602.



The update comes as Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue to discuss whether BTC can reach $250,000 in a stronger institutional cycle. Bitcoin remains the market leader, but retail buyers are also watching earlier-stage opportunities before public price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe is entering that window now. Stage 19 sold out fast, Stage 20 is live, and rumours of Tier-1 listings are building after three CEX partnerships were already secured.

AlphaPepe Presale Nears $2.3M Raised

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.29 million, putting the presale close to the $2.3 million milestone.

That matters because funding momentum is one of the clearest signals buyers watch before a token reaches exchanges. AlphaPepe has passed 10,800+ holders, moved into Stage 20, and continues building attention before public trading begins.

The current $ALPE presale price is $0.02602. That entry remains available during the active stage, but it will not stay open once the presale moves forward or public price discovery begins.

Stage 20 Goes Live After Fast Stage 19 Sellout

AlphaPepe’s Stage 19 sold out fast, pushing the project into Stage 20 as launch preparations continue.

Fast stage movement matters because it shows buyers are not waiting for the final reveal before positioning. The presale is already moving with funding growth, holder demand, and a higher entry price.

Each stage increase changes the entry window. Once public trading begins, the presale structure disappears and open-market demand begins setting the price.

Tier-1 Listing Rumours Add Fuel to the Presale

AlphaPepe’s exchange story is becoming one of the biggest reasons buyers are paying attention. Rumours of Tier-1 listings are building after the project already secured three CEX partnerships.

That is a major retail trigger because exchange access can change how quickly a presale reaches wider visibility after launch. Many meme coin presales raise funds but struggle to secure real market access. AlphaPepe is building exchange momentum before public trading begins.

Nothing is guaranteed, and rumours are not the same as confirmed listings. But the setup is exactly what retail buyers watch before a token moves from presale to exchanges.

August 19th Launch Update Reveal Is Coming

AlphaPepe has confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is coming, giving the presale a clear date on the calendar.

The timing matters because launch-related updates can quickly shift attention toward projects that already have traction. AlphaPepe now has $2.29 million raised, 10,800+ holders, Stage 20 live, and a rising exchange narrative before the reveal arrives.

This is where the hype cycle can tighten. Buyers are reacting to a narrowing presale window, a dated launch update, and growing rumours around stronger exchange access.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe a Live Utility Angle

AlphaPepe is not relying only on meme coin hype. The project is building around AlphaSwap, its AI DEX product, with Early Access already live and some AI features available.

That separates AlphaPepe from roadmap-only presales that ask buyers to wait until after launch before seeing anything real.

AlphaSwap is built around a problem meme coin traders understand clearly: buying blind. Its AI-powered tools are designed to support pre-swap intelligence, risk checks, trend signals, and smarter decision-making before users enter volatile tokens.

AlphaRouter testing has also been discussed in recent development updates, adding another product layer to the DEX rollout.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $250,000

Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue to watch whether BTC can target $250,000 in a stronger institutional cycle.

The case depends on sustained ETF demand , stronger global liquidity, institutional allocation, corporate treasury demand, and a major shift in risk appetite. Bitcoin remains the most recognized asset in crypto, but it already trades on a deep public chart with visible liquidity and resistance.

That makes the upside profile different from a presale. BTC may still lead the next expansion, but AlphaPepe remains before public-market price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.29 million, crossed 10,800+ holders, entered Stage 20 at $0.02602, and confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is coming.

Stage 19 sold out fast, rumours of Tier-1 listings are building after three CEX partnerships, and AlphaSwap Early Access gives the project a live utility story before launch.

Bitcoin price prediction headlines may be watching $250,000, but AlphaPepe buyers are watching the window before the chart exists.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction?

Bitcoin price prediction targets $250,000 in an aggressive institutional bull-market scenario if ETF demand, liquidity, corporate treasury demand, and broader crypto risk appetite continue building.

Why is AlphaPepe presale gaining traction?

AlphaPepe presale is gaining traction because it has $2.29 million raised, 10,800+ holders, Stage 20 live at $0.02602, AlphaSwap Early Access already live, and an August 19th launch update reveal coming.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9348286-2b42-4e30-9c4e-d17ee792a3ec