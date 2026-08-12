Resouro Completes Final Tranche of Private Placement

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX: RAU; TSX-V: RSM; FSE: 8TX ) ("Resouro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second closing and final tranche (the ”Final Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private Placement”). The Final Tranche consists of the issuance of 2,560,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per common share, for additional gross proceeds of $640,000.

Together with the first tranche, which closed on August 6, 2026, Canada, (August 7, 2026, Australia), the Company has issued a total of 10,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.25 per common share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,500,000, under the Private Placement.

The Company paid a cash finders’ fee of $4,500 that will be paid in connection with the Offering.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies. In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, the shares were issued pursuant to the Company’s available placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. No Related Parties or their Associates are participating in the Offering.

The Offering remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Private Placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for general working capital purposes and to advance the environmental program, an essential step toward the Preliminary Feasibility Study for the Tiros project.

None of the securities to be issued in the Private Placement have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state security laws, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of such securities of the Company in the United States.

This announcement has been authorized for release by the Board of Directors.

Contact Information:

Simon Stilwell,

Chairman of the Board

simon.stilwell@resouro.com

+44 7900 825657



About Resouro Strategic Metals

Resouro is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and development of economic mineral projects in Brazil. Its flagship Tiros Titanium and Rare Earth Elements Project comprises 28 mineral concessions totalling 497 km2 in the state of Minas Gerais, one of Brazil’s most infrastructurally developed states. The Tiros Project is supported by a JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and a Preliminary Economic Assessment for a starter operation. Resouro is also developing the Novo Mundo gold project, located in Mato Grosso state.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking information that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; changes in national and local government legislation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in countries in which the Company carries on or may carry on business in the future; actual results of exploration activities; estimation or realization of mineral reserves and resources; timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; development of acquired mineral deposits; possible variations in mineral grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; title disputes; the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation and the possibility of new litigation; risks associated with international operations; risks related to joint venture operations or other material customer or supply agreements; risks related to the integration of acquisitions; fluctuations in the currency markets; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; mineral exploration and development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits; geological, technical and drilling problems; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; and the other factors described in our public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the ASX, TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.