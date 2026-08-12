Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Invitation to Presentation of Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results

Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will present its results for the second quarter of 2026 on 19 August 2026 at the "Vestlandet pa Børs" event at Scandic Flesland Airport in Bergen at 08:45 CEST.

A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The presentation will also be webcast live via https://www.leroyseafood.com/no/investor/ where participants may submit written questions.

The quarterly report and presentation materials will be published at 06:30 CEST on the same day.

A recording of the presentation in English will be available at https://www.leroyseafood.com/en/investor from 13:15 CEST.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.