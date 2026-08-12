Martela lowers its 2026 revenue and result guidance

Martela Corporation, Inside Information, 12.8.2026 at 07:40 a.m.
Due to market uncertainty and weak demand, Martela lowers its full-year revenue and result guidance. The company estimates that its revenue for 2026 will amount to approximately EUR 66–73 million and that its comparable operating result will be negative by EUR 1–3 million.
New guidance for 2026:
Martela Group’s full-year revenue for 2026 is estimated to amount to approximately EUR 66–73 million.
The comparable operating result is estimated to be negative by EUR 1–3 million.
Previous guidance for 2026:
Martela Group’s revenue for the full year 2026 is estimated to amount to EUR 70–80 million. The comparable operating result is estimated to be between EUR +1 million and EUR −2 million.
Martela Oyj
Board of Directors
Panu Ala-Nikkola
CEO
Further information
Panu Ala-Nikkola, CEO, +358 50 502 4728
Henri Berg, CFO, +358 40 836 5464
Distribution
Nasdaq OMX Helsinki
Key news media
www.martela.com
Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. We create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.