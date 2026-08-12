Bed Rentals in Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai and Noida Gain Traction in 2026 as ₹18,000–₹40,000 Buy Costs Replaced by ₹292/Month Rentals On Platforms Like Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Of everything in a rented flat, the bed frame is the hardest item to move and among the least worth carrying, which is why bed rentals are accelerating across Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai and Noida through 2026. Monthly plans from ₹292 on Rentomojo are now weighed directly against purchase prices of ₹18,000 to ₹40,000 for a queen or king frame with storage. Rental platforms operating across the four cities are recording steady adoption in IT-corridor housing and corporate-relocation neighbourhoods, a pattern shaped by relocation economics rather than by lifestyle preference. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/furniture/beds-on-rent

The pattern concentrates in the corridors where tenancies turn over on project cycles. Gurgaon's Cyber City, Golf Course Road and Sohna Road; Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Baner; Mumbai's Powai, Andheri and Thane; and Noida's Sector 62, Sector 137 and Greater Noida West all show households furnishing a bedroom in full at move-in and closing it out cleanly at exit. Bed frames are the item that makes that difficult under ownership, since they are heavy, frequently require dismantling, and are among the first things a household discovers cannot be carried up a service lift or through a stairwell without additional labour.

The ownership bill reflects that. An ₹18,000 to ₹40,000 frame incurs dismantling and reassembly charges on every move, along with the risk of damage to hydraulic storage mechanisms and headboard panels in transit. Repairs to slats, joints and lifting mechanisms arrive with ordinary use. Resale is the weakest part of the equation: buyers for used bed frames are scarce, collection is a barrier in itself, and recovering a meaningful share of the purchase price after transport is rare. The larger and heavier the furniture, the wider the gap between what it costs to buy and what a moving household can recover from it, which is the mechanic that makes core bedroom furniture the strongest rental case in the home.

Subscription removes each of those steps. Beds on Rentomojo are listed from ₹292 a month across single, queen and king sizes in plain and hydraulic-storage configurations in wood and engineered-wood finishes, available individually or bundled with a mattress, wardrobe and bedside units inside a bedroom or whole-home plan. Mattresses are listed separately in coir, foam and orthopaedic memory-foam options, which lets a frame taken for a short tenancy be paired to sleeping preference rather than to whatever the previous tenant left behind. Free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation are carried in the plan, and the frame is collected at the end of tenure rather than left as a disposal problem. The ₹18,000 to ₹40,000 cost of buying a bed frame against a ₹292 a month rental line is increasingly being cited in relocation-cost conversations among project-bound households in the four cities.

Bundling is how most households actually use the category. A bed taken on its own solves one item; a bedroom plan combining frame, mattress, wardrobe and bedside storage completes the room at a single monthly rate and a single delivery slot. Delivery and assembly run at a network-average 2.54 days, plans hold a three-month minimum extending to 36 months, advance payment lowers the effective rate by up to 15 percent, and a product discontinued mid-plan can be removed while the remainder of the subscription continues. Servicing is carried in-house by 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters, described in the company's March 2026 draft red herring prospectus as the largest such team among leading platforms. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/mumbai/furniture/beds-on-rent

Rentomojo, active in the category since 2014, is identified in that prospectus, citing the Redseer Report, as the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers.

Core bedroom furniture is increasingly furnished on subscription in cities where relocation frequency, not the lifespan of the frame, sets the true cost of a purchase. Across Gurgaon, Pune, Mumbai and Noida in 2026, the bed has become the clearest case in the home: an item where the purchase price is only the opening entry, where dismantling and transport recur with every move, where resale value is close to notional, and where a ₹292 a month plan carrying delivery, servicing, relocation and collection resolves all four at once. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/beds-on-rent

About Rentomojo: Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Based on publicly available information, current rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus. All prices are indicative and vary by city, size and plan.

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