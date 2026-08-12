Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2026 has been published 

 | Source: Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc  
Stock Exchange Release  
12 August 2026 at 8:00 am (CET +1)  

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January-June 2026. Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2026 will be published later.   

The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.  

CENTRAL BANK OF SAVINGS BANKS FINLAND PLC  

Additional information:  

Kai Koskela, toimitusjohtaja  
Säästöpankkiliitto osk  
kai.koskela@saastopankki.fi 

+358 40 549 0430   

Mervi Luurila, Managing Director  
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc  
mervi.luurila@saastopankki.fi

+358 50 341 1196  

  

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc belongs to the Savings Banks Amalgamation and Savings Banks Group and acts as Group's central credit institution. Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc's role is to ensure liquidity and wholesale funding of the Savings Banks Group via operating in the money and capital markets, to operate payment services and issuance of payment cards.  

Attachments


Attachments

Savings Banks Group's Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2026 Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc half-year report 1.1.-30.6.2026
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