Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2025 has been published 

 | Source: Sp Mortgage Bank Plc Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc  
Stock Exchange Release  
12 August 2025 at 8:00 am (CET +1)  

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2026 has been publishedand. Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2026 will be published later.   

The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.  

SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC  

Additional information:  

Kai Koskela, Managing Director 
Savings Banks Union Coop  
kai.koskela@saastopankki.fi 

+358 40 549 0430   

Tero Kangas, Managing Director   
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc  
tero.kangas@saastopankki.fi  
+358 50 420 1022  


Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.  

Attachments


Attachments

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's Half-year Report 1 January-30 June 2026 Savings Banks Group's Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2026
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