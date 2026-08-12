Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2025 has been published 

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
12 August 2025 at 8:00 am (CET +1)
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's and Savings Banks Group's Half year financial report for January - June 2026 has been publishedand. Pillar III Disclosure Report 30 June 2026 will be published later.
The materials are available at www.saastopankki.fi.
SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC
Additional information:
Kai Koskela, Managing Director
Savings Banks Union Coop
kai.koskela@saastopankki.fi
+358 40 549 0430
Tero Kangas, Managing Director
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
tero.kangas@saastopankki.fi
+358 50 420 1022
Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.
Attachments
- Sp Mortgage Bank Plc's Half-year Report 1 January-30 June 2026
- Savings Banks Group's Half-year Report 1 January - 30 June 2026