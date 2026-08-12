Cimplifi Promotes Satinder Soni to Managing Director, UK

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cimplifi, a leader in AI orchestration for eDiscovery and contract analytics, announced today the promotion of Satinder Soni to managing director, U.K. The appointment marks a new chapter for Cimplifi, fuelled by regional growth and momentum the company has generated through its growing of the U.K. and European operations.

Since establishing its presence in the United Kingdom, Cimplifi has grown into a trusted provider of digital forensics, data collections, and investigations; eDiscovery and managed review; contract analytics services, and RelativityOne consulting and migration services across the region. Powered by proprietary innovations and AI-enabled workflows, Cimplifi helps clients streamline data migration, processing, and reporting in complex cross-border matters.

Satinder steps into the managing director role after serving as director, strategic engagements, where she advised clients on litigation, regulatory investigations, cyber response, and cross-border matters. With more than 20 years of experience in legal technology and services, she has worked with global law firms, multinational corporations, and government organisations.

“Satinder has earned the trust of clients navigating some of their most sensitive and complex matters," said Michael Conner, Cimplifi chief revenue officer. “She pairs deep technical fluency with genuine partnership and understands what corporate counsel and law firms are up against, and she builds workflows that hold up under pressure. As managing director, she is exactly the right leader to take our team into its next stage of growth. We have ambitious plans for the region, and I could not be more confident in her ability to deliver on them.”

Under Satinder's leadership, Cimplifi will continue to expand its European footprint, growing its team of eDiscovery and contract analytics experts. The company will also continue investing in the region ahead of Relativity Server's 2028 end-of-life, helping clients plan their migration to RelativityOne with the same consultative approach that has defined success for Cimplifi in the U.S.

"This is an exciting moment for our business," said Satinder. "We have built a foundation that I am genuinely proud of, and now we get to build on it- growing our team, deepening our client relationships, and bringing the full weight of the Cimplifi AI-powered ecosystem to the U.K. and European markets. Legal and compliance teams here are under real pressure to do more with less, and I am looking forward to leading a team that meets that challenge head-on. There is a lot of opportunity ahead of us, and we are just getting started."

About Cimplifi™

Cimplifi is a leading legal services provider and AI orchestrator, delivering trusted, outcome‑driven solutions across eDiscovery and contract analytics. As AI adoption accelerates, Cimplifi brings multidisciplinary expertise to orchestrate technology, data, and people into practical, defensible workflows that legal teams can rely on. For more than two decades, clients across law firms, corporate legal departments, and the public sector have trusted Cimplifi to manage risk, control costs, and drive smarter decisions at scale. Our approach integrates proprietary tools, automated workflows, and market-leading technologies to deliver greater transparency, consistency, and measurable outcomes. Cimplifi is ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 audited to ensure the protection of client data. Cimplifi is a System One company. Learn more at www.cimplifi.com.