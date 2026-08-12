JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January–June 2026

Växjö, Sweden, 12 August 2026 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January–June 2026 today.

Summary of key figures

Order intake 49.7 MSEK (81.5)

Net sales 58.2 MSEK (75.8)

Operating profit -1.4 MSEK (-0.4)

Profit after taxes -2.2 MSEK (-0.4)

Cash flow -9.7 MSEK (-5.2)





CEO comments

The first half of 2026 was marked by a continued challenging market environment. Geopolitical uncertainty and price increases resulting from higher component costs, driven by the industry’s growing investments in AI, contributed to more cautious customer investment decisions, particularly in the US market. Against this backdrop, our focus has been clear: to safeguard profitability, maintain disciplined cost control, and continue to advance the initiatives that strengthen JLT’s long-term growth opportunities.

Order intake in the second quarter was broadly in line with the corresponding quarter of the previous year, while net sales decreased by 25 percent. For the first half of the year as a whole, order intake amounted to SEK 50 million, compared with SEK 82 million in the previous year, and net sales amounted to SEK 58 million, compared with SEK 76 million. The comparison is affected by the larger order booked in the US during the first quarter of 2025, which contributed to an unusually strong comparison year. The decline is mainly attributable to the US, while Europe developed more steadily. Our subsidiary in France and our associate company in Australia developed positively during the period.

Despite lower sales volumes, the gross margin improved clearly and amounted to 41 percent for the first half of the year, compared with 35 percent in the previous year. The improvement was driven by, among other factors, a more stable USD exchange rate, a higher share of service revenue in the sales mix, and continued focus on pricing and commercial discipline. At the same time, we maintained good control of the cost base, with operating expenses SEK 1 million lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. The result remained negative, but the margin development and cost control show that we are running the business with discipline and a focus on profitability as volumes recover.

Our efforts to broaden the business beyond our historical core market of warehousing and logistics continued to deliver results. Combined, net sales in the container ports and construction and mining equipment segments increased by 14 percent compared with the same period of the previous year. This strengthens our conviction that JLT’s rugged, adaptable, and long-life computers have clear relevance in additional demanding environments where reliability and total cost of ownership are critical. This diversification gradually reduces our dependence on warehouse and logistics and creates better conditions for future growth.

At the same time, we are continuing the development of our next-generation product platform, with launch planned for 2027. The platform is being developed to strengthen JLT’s competitiveness through improved performance, increased flexibility, and support for future AI applications in demanding environments, while building on JLT’s strengths in ruggedness, reliability, and quality. The initiative is expected to create the conditions for faster product development, lower costs across the product portfolio, and a stronger ability to meet future customer needs.

We also continue to invest in our long-term position in the defense segment, initially with a focus on the European defense industry. During the period, we participated in Eurosatory, Europe’s largest defense and security exhibition, where we established new contacts and deepened dialogue with potential customers and partners. The segment is characterized by long decision-making processes, but also by requirements that closely align with JLT’s strengths: ruggedness, long product life, delivery reliability, and the ability to customize solutions. We see this as an area with good opportunities for growth over time.

Looking ahead, we expect the uncertain external environment to continue to influence customer investment decisions and, as a result, order intake in the short term. Our focus is therefore on managing what we can control: strong delivery capability, appropriate pricing, cost discipline, and close dialogue with customers and partners. At the same time, we continue to invest selectively in the segments where we see the strongest long-term potential. With a strong product portfolio, good cost control, and continued customer focus, JLT is well positioned when the market recovers.

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 08:00 am CET on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com adviser@eminova.se

www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled JLT to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

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