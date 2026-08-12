TonnerDrones réduit sa dette de 2 millions d'euros

TonnerDrones reduces debt position by €2M

Paris, August 12, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – TonnerDrones is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with one of its bond holders to convert €2M of debt into shares through the exercise of BSA at a price of €0.0300.

The exercise price represents a premium of 10,1% relative to the 20-day volume-weighted average price. A total of 66,666,720 shares were issued to remove €2 million in debt from the balance sheet. As a result, there are also 66,666,720 fewer warrants outstanding. The transaction significantly increases TonnerDrones’ equity and reduces its financial expenses. The bond originally had a maturity of 31-12-2027.

Tonner Drones welcomes the industrial partner as a new shareholder and is pleased that the company is now supported by shareholders who collectively hold more than 35% of the shares. CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Diede van den Ouden, remains Tonner Drones’ largest shareholder with approximately 11.3% of the shares.

“The positive flow around the company continues. After already raising €1.5M in early August, we are once again improving our financial position with the current transaction. The steps taken reinforce each other, as all parties involved share the same goal of pursuing success. The next step is that we are currently identifying opportunities presenting themselves in the market, and we will strike at the right moment. We have worked hard over the past two years to secure a healthy future for the company. We are pleased to see that our supportive and long-term shareholders recognize the potential of our strategy. ” said Diede van den Ouden.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones combines capital, expertise, and innovation to accelerate growth and deliver enduring value for its shareholders. Tonner Drones develops a solution for the logistics sector. The company also holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Diodon, Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones pursues an active strategy for managing its cash resources and diversifies its investment portfolio across various listed companies in various sectors.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

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