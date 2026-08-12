COONTEC and Soongsil University Are Developing LLM-Based Power ISA Verification Pipeline

SEONGNAM, South Korea, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COONTEC announced that it is jointly developing a Power Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) Verification System with Soongsil University.

The system uses an LLM-based, multi-stage generation and verification pipeline to structure Power ISA specifications, generate candidate Instruction Set Simulator (ISS) code for a virtual machine, and review each stage.

Emulator development requires interpreting ISA documentation, and errors in specification interpretation can propagate into both the generated code and its execution results.

The research team organized instruction information into a Ground Truth database. During code generation, the LLM references this data and the original specifications, while a web-based dashboard traces the process from source specifications to generated code and verification results.

Verification of Generated Code

To determine whether the generated code matches the source specifications, the research team is applying formal verification based on the Z3 SMT solver.

For instructions that are difficult to express formally, the team supplements this process with execution-based verification using representative inputs and trusted software references.

The generated code is integrated into the virtual machine and compiled to identify syntax errors, ISS API compatibility issues, and type and dependency problems. PowerPC build integration is currently in progress, while full end-to-end verification is planned for a subsequent phase.

Future Plans

The research team plans to improve the reliability of the Ground Truth database through cross-checking against machine-readable references and to expand execution tracing so that register, memory, and state information can be compared.

Comparative verification using Golden Logs from physical reference hardware and trusted execution environments will be pursued in a future phase. The team also plans to feed verification results back into code generation and support expert review when needed.

Joon Pang, CEO of COONTEC, said, “This research is significant because it connects Power ISA specification analysis, LLM-based virtual-machine ISS code generation, and step-by-step verification into a single traceable workflow. We are progressing with PowerPC build integration and plan to extend the technology further to verification using physical hardware and Golden Logs.”

About COONTEC Co., Ltd.

COONTEC is a cybersecurity company providing solutions across software supply chain security, AI security, infrastructure and OT security, embedded virtualization and security, and attack surface security.

Contact:

Dong Jun Kim, Manager

COONTEC

kdj@coontec.com

010-2813-0433