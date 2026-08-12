Notice of convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė”

On 12 August 2026, the Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group or AB “Ignitis grupė”), legal entity code 301844044, registered office address Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, decided to convene the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (hereinafter – EGM) of the Group.

The EGM will be held on 9 September 2026, at 16:00 (Vilnius time) at Business Garden Vilnius verslo centras, Laisvės Ave. 10, Vilnius, LT-04215. Registration starts at 15:20 and closes at 15:45 (Vilnius time).

The agenda for the EGM, which is further detailed in the attached notice, is as follows:

agreement to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated interim management report for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026;

approval of the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026;

allocation of dividends to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the period ended 30 June 2026, which is shorter than the financial year;

approval of the new version of the Articles of Association of AB “Ignitis grupė” and the power of attorney.

Submission of comments and proposals of the Group’s Supervisory Board to the General Meeting of Shareholders of the Group

Having heard the information provided provided by the CEO and the Management Board of the Group and taking into account the opinion of the Audit and Risk Committee of the Group, the Supervisory Board of the Group submits the following proposals to the EGM:

to agree to the consolidated interim management report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026;

to approve the set of interim condensed financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026;

to allocate a dividend of EUR 0.704 per ordinary registered share of AB “Ignitis grupė” to the shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” and pay dividends of EUR 50,961,827.84 in total to the shareholders for the six-month period ended 30 June 2026.





Detailed information about the EGM, draft resolutions and other relevant matters is provided in the attached notice of the EGM.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt



Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel-grinkeviciene@ignitis.lt



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