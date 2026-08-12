Colb Becomes Switzerland’s First Provider of Pre-IPO Structured Products as Ledger-Based Securities





GENEVA, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- colb.finance today announced that its Swiss entity, Colb Asset SA, operates within a Swiss-compliant legal and regulatory framework for the offering of tokenized pre-IPO structured products under the Swiss Financial Services Act (FinSA/LSFin) and the Swiss Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Act.

The development marks an important step in bringing private-market exposure into regulated digital-asset infrastructure. Through its webapp, colb.finance enables eligible investors to access structured exposure to pre-IPO opportunities through blockchain-based financial instruments.

Colb Asset SA operates as a financial service provider within the scope of FinSA/LSFin, with an initial focus on professional clients. The company is also affiliated with ARIF as a financial intermediary, under the supervision framework recognised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), supporting compliance with Switzerland’s Anti-Money Laundering Act and related client due-diligence requirements.

The resulting infrastructure enables private-market exposures to be structured and represented as ledger-based securities, bringing blockchain-based execution and administration within an established Swiss legal and regulatory framework.

“This goes beyond simply putting a traditional financial product on a blockchain,” said Yulgan Lira, Co-Founder and CEO of Colb. “We are building the security for the digital environment from the outset, bringing investor rights, ownership and transfer mechanisms, and the protections of Swiss law together within a structure designed for on-chain issuance.”

Bringing Private-Market Exposure On-Chain

The regulatory milestone builds on Colb’s growing presence in the tokenized pre-IPO market. As of publication, the webapp has more than $97 million in live tokenized positions referencing companies including SpaceX, Anthropic and Revolut, and is ranked fourth in the private equity category tracked by RWA.xyz.

Colb’s market access is supported by relationships with Swiss brokers, family offices and existing shareholders holding eligible pre-IPO positions. These holdings, often acquired well before a potential public listing, can be difficult to transfer or monetise through traditional private-market channels.

Through its structured-product framework, Colb works with eligible holders and financial intermediaries to create on-chain exposure referencing qualifying private-market positions. This connects established sources of private-market assets with regulated digital infrastructure, while preserving the legal and economic framework applicable to the underlying investment.

“Private-market tokenization requires more than putting an asset on a blockchain,” said Yulgan Lira, Co-Founder and CEO of Colb. “It requires access to quality underlying positions, a robust legal structure and the regulatory infrastructure to bring them together. Switzerland provides Colb with the foundation to build that bridge between private markets and on-chain finance.”

Native on-chain securities under Swiss law

Colb’s products are structured as DLT securities under the Swiss legal framework introduced by the DLT Act, allowing the relevant rights to be issued, held and transferred through a distributed ledger in accordance with Swiss law. Unlike structures where a token merely represents an asset administered separately, the ledger forms part of the legal mechanism governing the registered rights.

Each product is structured and distributed in accordance with applicable FinSA requirements, including client classification, information, conduct and documentation, with initial distribution focused on professional investors. Colb Asset SA’s affiliation with ARIF as a financial intermediary further supports its obligations under Switzerland’s Anti-Money Laundering Act.



By integrating the legal, financial and technological infrastructure from the outset, Colb provides a framework for bringing private-market exposure on-chain while maintaining the applicable Swiss requirements for investor protection and financial-market conduct.

About colb.finance

colb.finance is a Swiss-based financial infrastructure webapp providing access to tokenized investment products and on-chain financial services. Its mission is to expand access to digital finance by enabling individuals and institutions to move, invest and manage value through trusted financial infrastructure.

In 2026, colb.finance has expanded its presence in the tokenized private-market sector, with more than $97 million in live tokenized positions and a number-four ranking in the tokenized private-equity category tracked by RWA.xyz.

Colb Asset SA was established in Geneva in 2020 and operates as a financial service provider and financial intermediary under Swiss law. The company is affiliated with ARIF, a FINMA-recognised self-regulatory organisation, and operates within the applicable Swiss financial-market and anti-money laundering framework.

Regulatory Notice

This communication is provided for informational and media purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to acquire or dispose of any financial instrument.

The availability of individual products is subject to applicable law, client classification, jurisdictional restrictions and the relevant product documentation.

ARIF affiliation and compliance with applicable FinSA requirements do not constitute approval, endorsement or product approval by FINMA.