Oregon’s Bridge of the Gods Marks Centennial in 2026

Cascade Locks, ORE, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CASCADE LOCKS, Ore. — Experience Mt. Hood and the Gorge announces the centennial celebration of one of the Pacific Northwest’s most iconic landmarks. The Bridge of the Gods, connecting Oregon and Washington across the Columbia River, marks its 100th anniversary in 2026, culminating in the Bridge of the Gods Centennial Celebration on Saturday, September 19, 2026, in Cascade Locks.

More than a birthday celebration, the centennial tells the remarkable story of the Bridge of the Gods and the role it has played in Cascade Locks and the Columbia River Gorge for the past century.

While the steel bridge has connected travelers across the Columbia River since 1926, the story of the Bridge of the Gods goes back much further. Native American oral histories tell of a natural land bridge that once spanned the Columbia, creating a vital connection between tribes on both sides of the river. Today, the modern bridge stands in the same location as its namesake, representing a powerful connection between Indigenous history, engineering achievement, and the enduring cultural significance of the Columbia River Gorge.

“The Bridge of the Gods is far more than a crossing over the Columbia River. It represents generations of connection between people, cultures, and communities,” said Jeremiah Blue, Executive Director for the Port of Cascade Locks. “Its centennial is an opportunity to celebrate the rich history of Cascade Locks while inviting visitors and residents to experience the landscapes, outdoor adventure, and vibrant community that define the Columbia River Gorge.”

For the past 100 years, the bridge has served residents, visitors, Pacific Crest Trail hikers, cyclists, and travelers from around the world while becoming one of Oregon’s most photographed landmarks. The centennial provides a unique opportunity to experience Cascade Locks through its history, outdoor recreation, arts and culture, local businesses, and scenic beauty.

The celebration will feature live music, historical presentations, family activities, local vendors, a vintage car show, food, and community events throughout the day, bringing together residents and visitors to honor the bridge’s legacy and the community it has connected for a century. The community of Cascade Locks and its main street businesses will continue to celebrate with Bridge of the Gods themed events and specials into the fall.

Visitors can extend their stay by exploring nearby waterfalls, hiking and biking trails, river recreation, wineries, the Historic Columbia River Highway, the Pacific Crest Trail, Thunder Island, Mt. Hood and the many shops, restaurants, and attractions in the Columbia River Gorge.

The Bridge of the Gods Centennial Celebration will take place Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Marine Park in Cascade Locks from 12:00-8:00 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.portofcascadelocks.gov/bridge-of-the-gods-centennial-celebration.

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Experience Mt. Hood and the Gorge

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