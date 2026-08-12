Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

12 August 2026 at 11:00 a.m.





Transfer of Luotea Plc’s own shares

Luotea Plc has, based on the decision of the Annual General Meeting on 29 April 2026, transferred a total of 39,416 own shares held by the company to the members of its Board of Directors as part of the annual Board remuneration.



After the transfer Luotea Plc holds a total of 521,544 own shares.





LUOTEA PLC

Heikki Eskola

General Counsel





Further information:

Heikki Eskola, +358 50 586 5907, heikki.eskola@luotea.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.luotea.com

Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.