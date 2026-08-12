Luotea Plc - Managers' Transactions: Juuso Maijala

Luotea Plc

Stock exchange release

12 August 2026 at 11:05 a.m.



Luotea Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juuso Maijala

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Luotea Oyj

LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 169277/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-08-11

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000592464

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5572 Unit price: 0 EUR





Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 5572 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

LUOTEA PLC

Heikki Eskola

General Counsel





Further information:

Heikki Eskola, +358 50 586 5907, heikki.eskola@luotea.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.luotea.com



Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.

Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.