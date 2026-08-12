Luotea Plc - Managers' Transactions: Juuso Maijala

Luotea Plc
Stock exchange release
12 August 2026 at 11:05 a.m.
Luotea Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juuso Maijala
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Luotea Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 169277/4/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-08-11
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000592464
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5572 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5572 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
LUOTEA PLC
Heikki Eskola
General Counsel
Further information:
Heikki Eskola, +358 50 586 5907, heikki.eskola@luotea.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Main media
www.luotea.com
Luotea is a pioneer in facility services, offering comprehensive lifecycle solutions for buildings. We combine energy efficiency with innovative thinking to maximise property value and ensure the best conditions for every user. Our services range from advanced property maintenance, building technology and consultancy to professional cleaning and support. We grow sustainably and profitably, mindful of our impact on buildings, the environment and society. Leading the way, we drive our industry forward and shape a better tomorrow. For us, success is measured in trust – the trust our people, clients and owners have in us.
Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden, with 2025 net sales EUR 346 million and a workforce of approximately 5,000. Luotea is publicly listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.