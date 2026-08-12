GCL’s Subsidiary 4Divinity to Showcase Six Titles at gamescom 2026





SINGAPORE, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCL Global Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced that its publishing subsidiary, 4Divinity Pte. Ltd. (“4Divinity”), is expected to spotlight six highly anticipated titles at gamescom 2026, as part of its strategic, long-term expansion into the Western games markets.

4Divinity intends to showcase its portfolio of games across three locations at gamescom (Hall 4.2, Hall 7.1, Hall 6.1), spanning premium AAA first-person shooters to mythical action games and narrative-driven RPGs. The lineup represents GCL and 4Divinity’s commitment to building a global publishing business that connects exceptional development talent and original IP with audiences worldwide, while delivering a diverse portfolio of world-class entertainment experiences to players across Europe and North America.

The gamescom lineup will consist of the following games:

“The Defiant,” a AAA World War II first-person shooter from Hoothanes

a AAA World War II first-person shooter from Hoothanes “Showa American Story , ” NEKCOM’s retro pop-culture-inspired RPG

, NEKCOM’s retro pop-culture-inspired RPG “Guns of Eschaton,” an occult Western Souls-like FPS from Eschatology Entertainment

an occult Western Souls-like FPS from Eschatology Entertainment “A Whisper of Fall: Jinyiwei,” CangMo Game Entertainment’s Ming Dynasty ARPG

CangMo Game Entertainment’s Ming Dynasty ARPG “Genigods: Nezha,” A Chinese mythology ARPG from Genigods Lab

A Chinese mythology ARPG from Genigods Lab “Sword Sage: Awakening,” a Chinese myth and folklore-driven ARPG by Sword Panda Limited.

Five trailers will be featured on prominent stages at gamescom, alongside more than 180 scheduled meetings with media, creators and industry partners. 4Divinity and GCL also intend to document their gamescom debut in an eight-minute film shot throughout the week, capturing the people, studios, and strategy behind the expansion of 4Divinity’s global publishing business.

“Gamescom is the perfect stage for us to demonstrate the breadth of our portfolio and the strength of our creative partnerships,” said Phil Doust, Head of Publishing at 4Divinity. “We are bringing fresh stories, innovative gameplay, and global ambition to Cologne — and this is only the beginning of our expansion journey. We're building a curated portfolio of new IP: story-driven experiences built around themes that resonate universally, with gameplay designed to engage audiences around the world.”

The portfolio is supported by a network of more than 270 developers across seven studios, with shared motion capture capabilities, combat-engine technology, 3D production pipelines, and audio infrastructure. Collectively, the portfolio has already generated more than two million wish lists and more than 280 million views of related content.

While several titles in the portfolio highlight the growing strength and creativity of China’s game development industry, 4Divinity’s publishing strategy is global in scope, with a deliberate focus on expanding into Western markets. The inclusion of Western studio Eschatology Entertainment's “Guns of Eschaton” reflects this broader approach, as 4Divinity seeks partnerships with talented developers across geographies and works to bring compelling titles to audiences beyond their traditional markets. By building a diverse portfolio across regions, 4Divinity aims to create a global publishing platform capable of connecting developers with players throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

“Gamescom marks an important step in 4Divinity’s ascent as a global publishing partner,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL. “There is an incredible depth of development talent creating ambitious, high-quality games that are ready to reach audiences around the world, and we see a significant opportunity to partner with these teams and help them take their games to the next level.

“Our role is to provide the publishing expertise, infrastructure, marketing capabilities, and international reach needed to bring their vision to life, connect their games with new audiences, and unlock their full commercial potential. We look forward to building relationships with developers from around the world and expanding our publishing portfolio with distinctive, compelling titles.”

Gamescom 2026 will take place in Cologne, Germany, August 25 – 30, 2026.

About GCL Global Holdings

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. (“GCL”) is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands (GCL together with its subsidiaries, the “GCL Group”). Through its operating subsidiaries, GCL Group unites people through its ecosystem of content and hardware in games and entertainment, enabling creators to deliver engaging experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.

Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content as well as multimedia peripherals to bridge cultures and reach a global audience by introducing Asian-developed IP across consoles and PCs. Learn more at https://www.gclglobalholdings.com/

About 4Divinity

4Divinity is a digital and retail games publishing company and an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of GCL, focused on bringing exciting game content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to a global market. Along with its sister company, Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity is partnering with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region. https://www.4divinity.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of GCL, GCL’s ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of GCL, and GCL’s ability to source and retain creative talent and publish games. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of GCL’s management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although GCL believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, GCL cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in GCL’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and other documents filed by GCL from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. GCL cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that GCL presently knows or that GCL currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of GCL as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while GCL may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of GCL as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, GCL does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

GCL Investor Relations:

Crocker Coulson

crocker.coulson@aumadvisors.com

(646) 652-7185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d9751df-a83a-4141-949d-d4ab74cb0a0b