eSUN Unveils PLA-HF: The Ultra-High-Speed 3D Printing Filament Breaking the 1000mm/s Barrier

Wuhan, China, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a significant advancement in additive manufacturing, eSUN, a globally recognized pioneer in 3D printing materials, has officially introduced PLA-HF, an advanced high-speed 3D printing filament. Engineered to meet the rigorous demands of fast-paced 3D printing, PLA-HF maintains excellent print quality at daily speeds of 600mm/s and stably supports the "extreme mode" of up to 1000mm/s, setting a new benchmark for FDM technology.





As 3D printing hardware continues to iterate rapidly, print speeds are consistently reaching new heights. However, extreme speeds demand highly reliable material performance. Inadequate melting, unstable extrusion, and insufficient cooling can severely impact the final print quality.

Since pioneering the high-speed FDM era in 2022 with the release of PLA-HS and PLA+HS, eSUN has continued to lead the industry in material innovation. Today, PLA-HF takes the performance of high-speed PLA to new levels without sacrificing detail or structural integrity.

How PLA-HF Achieves Fast and Reliable Performance

To deliver a premium high-speed printing experience, eSUN’s R&D team optimized this PLA filament across three core dimensions:

Fast Melting with No Stringing: PLA-HF features enhanced material fluidity while strictly controlling the viscosity coefficient. This ensures that even during rapid melting, the viscosity does not drop excessively, effectively mitigating stringing and sagging issues.

PLA-HF features enhanced material fluidity while strictly controlling the viscosity coefficient. This ensures that even during rapid melting, the viscosity does not drop excessively, effectively mitigating stringing and sagging issues. Rapid Heating & Accelerated Cooling: By fine-tuning the specific heat capacity, PLA-HF strikes an optimal thermodynamic balance. It heats up quickly for smooth extrusion and cools down rapidly upon deposition. This quick-setting characteristic prevents heat accumulation, minimizing corner warping and blurred details even at extreme speeds.

By fine-tuning the specific heat capacity, PLA-HF strikes an optimal thermodynamic balance. It heats up quickly for smooth extrusion and cools down rapidly upon deposition. This quick-setting characteristic prevents heat accumulation, minimizing corner warping and blurred details even at extreme speeds. Superior Layer Adhesion (32MPa Z-axis Strength): PLA-HF boasts exceptional build plate adhesion, lowering the risks of curling and shrinkage. Furthermore, its Z-axis tensile strength reaches 32 MPa. Even for large-scale models or prolonged print jobs, the material maintains consistent structural strength and assembly precision.

Unlocking Multi-Dimensional Creative Scenarios

Thanks to its balanced properties of speed and quality, PLA-HF is designed to empower a wide range of applications:

Large-Volume & Assembly Models: For massive print jobs that typically take days, PLA-HF can significantly reduce printing time by 30% to 50% while guaranteeing dimensional accuracy and long-lasting durability.

For massive print jobs that typically take days, PLA-HF can significantly reduce printing time by 30% to 50% while guaranteeing dimensional accuracy and long-lasting durability. Mass Production of Figures and Toys: Ideal for handling urgent orders and boosting capacity. The rapid cooling property ensures that densely packed, small-scale models do not deform from heat accumulation. Excellent plate adhesion secures high success rates during multi-part, continuous batch printing.

Ideal for handling urgent orders and boosting capacity. The rapid cooling property ensures that densely packed, small-scale models do not deform from heat accumulation. Excellent plate adhesion secures high success rates during multi-part, continuous batch printing. Maker Education & Rapid Exhibition Props: When facing tight deadlines for educational demonstrations or exhibition setups, PLA-HF effectively improves creative efficiency. Its reliable performance minimizes the waste of time and materials, ensuring on-time delivery for large structural prints.

"As hardware pushes the boundaries of speed, material science must rise to the challenge," said a spokesperson for eSUN. "With PLA-HF, we aim to unlock the full potential of the latest generation of ultra-fast 3D printers, ensuring that our global users experience optimal efficiency and quality."

Availability

The eSUN PLA-HF is now officially available for purchase. Customers can explore and order the new material through the eSUN official global store and other authorized international sales channels.