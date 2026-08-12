Hyster supplies battery electric ReachStacker to Inland Terminals Group in the Netherlands

WANSSUM, THE NETHERLANDS, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyster, together with Inland Terminals Group and authorized Hyster® dealer Heffiq, announces the deployment of a battery electric ReachStacker at Terminal ITG Venray-Wanssum, in the Netherlands. Inland Terminals Group (ITG) will begin using the Hyster® RSJ46-33XDL battery-powered electric ReachStacker in August 2026, marking the beginning of a 24-month field development period to help further validate and refine the technology in real-world terminal operations. This battery-powered ReachStacker builds on the development of other Hyster electric container handlers and uses many common systems from previous projects, including the battery electric empty container handler pilot at Malta Freeport Terminals.

The electric ReachStacker is powered by four 130-kilowatt lithium-ion battery packs capable of supporting a full 8-hour shift. Two battery packs are placed on either side of the truck, and the full solution can be charged from 20% to 80% in approximately 4.5 hours when using the right charger. Shared software across Hyster electric lift trucks supports common displays, operator interfaces, service tools and diagnostics.

“Ports around the world are laser-focused on reducing emissions while maintaining high levels of productivity, and ITG is helping lead that transition in inland container transport,” said Lucien Robroek, President of Global Big Trucks, Hyster. “Deploying this Hyster battery-electric ReachStacker with them is an important step in proving how this technology can support demanding real-world duty cycles in terminal operations while further refining the operator experience and supporting terminal operators’ progress toward lower-emission, more sustainable operations.”

ITG has an established track record of successful sustainability initiatives. The company was the first inland terminal operator in the Netherlands and Belgium to earn a third Lean & Green Star – a certification recognizing results in reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

"The commissioning of our first fully electric Hyster ReachStacker is an important step in making our material handling equipment more sustainable,” says Jan-Jaap Kroft, Sustainability Manager, Inland Terminals Group. “This investment contributes directly to our ambition to achieve an emission-free transport chain. Together with Hyster and Heffiq, we are continuing to build future-proof and sustainable terminal operations."

The local authorized Hyster dealer, Heffiq, has a longstanding relationship with ITG, providing equipment and service to keep terminal operations moving. Heffiq will handle all conventional maintenance requests and serve as the first line of response for service just as they would other Hyster equipment, with factory support available for high-voltage systems.

“The various terminals across the Netherlands and Belgium operated by the ITG have been valued Heffiq customers for several decades,” said Martijn Veerkamp, Commercial Director, Heffiq. “Sustainability is a key priority for both ITG and Heffiq. It is therefore fantastic to mark our strategic partnership with the delivery of their first battery electric Hyster ReachStacker. This is a major milestone and something we are extremely proud of.”

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ABOUT HYSTER

Hyster is a leading worldwide provider of Hyster® forklift truck and container handling solutions for the toughest, most intense industries on earth. The company designs and manufactures an industry leading, comprehensive range of material handling equipment, meeting the unique demands of everything from fast-paced industrial warehouses and manufacturing facilities to the most demanding, heavy-duty applications like ports and terminals. Backed by a dedicated, global dealer network and nearly a century of material handling experience, Hyster is the trusted resource customers can count on for technology tough enough for their worksites and proven solutions that keep critical operations moving.

Hyster Company is a division of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale, Inc. (NYSE:HY) which is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio and operates globally.

©2026 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., all rights reserved. Hyster is a trademark of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

ABOUT INLAND TERMINAL GROUP

Inland Terminals Group (ITG) is a leading network of 17 inland container terminals in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Through its strategically located terminals, ITG provides multimodal logistics solutions, connecting major seaports with inland destinations by barge, rail, and road.

The Group offers a comprehensive range of logistics services, including container handling, extensive storage facilities, and container depot services for leading shipping lines.

With a strong focus on inland navigation, ITG enables customers to optimize cargo flows while improving supply chain efficiency and reliability.

With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Inland Terminals Group invests in modern, low-emission transport equipment and intermodal transport solutions to reduce CO₂ emissions and improve the environmental performance of container transport.

ABOUT HEFFIQ

Heffiq is the official importer of Hyster and Yale materials handling equipment in the Netherlands. The company helps businesses make their internal logistics processes smarter, more efficient and safer through personal advice and solutions tailored to their daily operations.

Its offering ranges from forklift trucks, warehouse equipment and container handlers to warehouse solutions, automation and service. With a broad product portfolio, more than 185 employees and a nationwide service and support network, Heffiq provides suitable solutions for a wide range of materials handling challenges.