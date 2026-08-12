Shentel Employees Fight Hunger Through 2026 Shentel Cares Initiatives

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced the successful completion of its 2026 Shentel Cares Summer Backpack Program and Shentel Caring Days, highlighting the meaningful impact of employee-driven philanthropy and corporate partnership in combating food insecurity across the communities it serves.

Through the 2026 Summer Backpack Program, Shentel employees donated more than $10,000, surpassing the program's fundraising goal. Combined with contributions from the Shentel Foundation and matching support from CoBank, employee donations helped generate a total of $28,000 for seven local organizations working to address food insecurity. Each organization received $4,000 to support programs serving individuals and families in need.

In addition to fundraising, employees volunteered their time and energy during Shentel Caring Days, contributing a combined 330 volunteer hours in support of local community initiatives focused on hunger relief, family assistance, and other essential services.

“The Summer Backpack Program demonstrates the power of partnership,” said Heather Tormey, Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, “Our employees’ generosity, combined with the support of the Shentel Foundation and CoBank, transformed individual contributions into $28,000 of funding for organizations working every day to address food insecurity. Together with volunteer service through Shentel Caring Days, these efforts reflect our commitment to helping strengthen the communities where we live and work.”

Shentel Cares, the Company’s employee-led giving and volunteer program, plays a key role in advancing Shentel’s commitment to corporate responsibility and community engagement. By combining employee generosity with support from the Shentel Foundation and community partners, initiatives such as the Summer Backpack Program and Caring Days help strengthen local organizations working to address critical needs across Shentel’s service area.

Building on the success of the Summer Backpack Program, the Shentel Cares Committee is already planning additional opportunities for employees to support the communities they serve, including the annual “Big Give” campaign and future Caring Days later this year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high-speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel’s services include broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The company owns an extensive regional network with more than 19,800 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer McDowell, Shentel

Jennifer.McDowell@emp.shentel.com

540-984-5055

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae9200bd-4d1d-4186-8319-3d9ddfb332ea