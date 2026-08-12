KBR Selected by ORNX for Low-Cost Ammonia Pre-FEED Study Supporting Landmark Morocco Project

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has been selected by ORNX Green Hydrogen for the pre-front-end engineering design (Pre-FEED) phase of a world-scale, low cost ammonia project planned for the Laâyoune region of Morocco. The study is being supported through funding from the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

KBR will provide technology licensing and pre-FEED services for the project, which is expected to produce approximately 560,000 metric tons per year of low-cost ammonia and utilize about 900 MW of electrolyzer capacity. The development will integrate power generation, hydrogen production and ammonia synthesis into a large-scale platform. The project is expected to leverage the region's abundant renewable resources and strategic access to port infrastructure.

KBR was instrumental in supporting ORNX's engagement with USTDA and the development of the successful grant application that secured funding for the project's Pre-FEED study.

"KBR is proud to support ORNX and USTDA on this important low cost ammonia initiative in Morocco," said Jay Ibrahim, President, Sustainable Technology Solutions, KBR. "As a global leader in ammonia technology, KBR is uniquely positioned to help developers accelerate project maturity, optimize plant performance and reduce execution risk. This award reflects the strength of our integrated approach and our commitment to enabling the energy transition through scalable, commercially viable solutions."

The ORNX project is expected to contribute to Morocco's renewable energy and hydrogen objectives while helping establish a large-scale, export-oriented supply of low-carbon ammonia for global markets. The development aligns with increasing demand for clean fuels and sustainable feedstocks across the fertilizer, maritime and industrial sectors. Morocco has identified hydrogen and its derivatives as a strategic growth opportunity and continues to attract international investment in large-scale renewable energy projects.

"We are very grateful to KBR for its considerable support in working with USTDA to reach this important milestone for our ammonia project in Laayoune,” said Peter A. Gish, President and CEO of ORNX. “This funding will ensure the successful completion of the pre-FEED studies lead by world-renown KBR, together with a consortium which includes GE Vernova, Electric Hydrogen and Terabase. We look forward to working closely with our partners as we accelerate towards the FEED and Final Investment Decision for our project.”

KBR's ammonia technology has been implemented in more than 260 grassroots, revamp and expansion projects worldwide. The company's proprietary ammonia technologies are recognized for their efficiency, reliability and ability to support both conventional and low-carbon ammonia production pathways.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 85 countries and operations in over 28 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

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Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding KBR’s licensing and engineering services, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Rachael Goldwait

Vice President, Investor Relations

713-753-5082

Investors@kbr.com

Media

Philip Ivy

Vice President, Global Communications and Marketing

713-753-3800

MediaRelations@kbr.com