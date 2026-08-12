MEXC Introduces 31 New 0-Fee Stock and ETF Futures Across Key Market Sectors





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global digital asset exchange, has introduced 31 new 0-fee Stock and ETF Futures from August 3 to 7, 2026, further broadening users' access to global market opportunities. The newly launched products consist of 28 Stock Futures and 3 ETF Futures, covering major sectors including technology, healthcare, resources, consumer sectors, industrials and growth style.

31 New Futures Across Six Categories, With Limited-Time 0-Fee Trading

The newly launched ETF Futures include VGT, VUG, and XLI, offering exposure respectively to information technology, growth-oriented companies, and industrial sectors. The 28 Stock Futures span five major sectors, including technology, healthcare, resources, consumer, dining and transport, as well as fintech and alternative asset management.





In addition to broader market coverage, eligible users can enjoy limited-time 0-fee trading on these newly launched Futures. The products support 24/7 trading, up to 20x leverage, Cross and Isolated Margin modes, and Copy Trading, offering greater flexibility for different trading strategies. Actual fees are subject to the rates displayed on users' accounts or trading pages.

Supporting MEXC 0808 Stock Season With More Trading Opportunities

MEXC 0808 Stock Season is the platform's annual stock-focused event, featuring products such as Stock Futures, tokenized stocks, and RealStocks. The latest Stock Futures offerings enhance MEXC's coverage across emerging market themes, extending beyond popular individual stocks to provide users with access to a broader range of sectors and trading opportunities. Through continuous product development, MEXC aims to build a more diversified trading ecosystem and provide users with greater access to global markets.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR team: media@mexc.com

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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