MEXC's July Highlights: Stock Futures Volume Up 111%, Tokenized Equities Take 62% of TradFi Spot





MUTSAMUDU, Comoros, Aug. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, today released its July trading highlights. Robinhood Chain, launched July 1, supplied six of the month's ten most traded new listings. Individual Stock futures volume grew 111% from June, and tokenized US stocks became the largest category on the TradFi spot market.

The share of MEXC's TradFi futures volume coming from individual stocks has risen for three consecutive months, reaching 30% in July. That growth outpaced the MEXC’s overall TradFi futures segment, which expanded 27%. Gold was still the largest source of TradFi futures volume, while trading activity continued to shift toward individual stocks.

SanDisk futures ranked third by volume in July, behind only the two gold contracts. The flash memory maker's contract volume grew more than 15 times in a month and finished ahead of silver, oil, and the S&P index.

Together, SanDisk, SK Hynix, and Micron produced 18% of everything traded in TradFi futures during July. All three make the memory chips that AI data centers consume, which is why The Motley Fool counts a one-year gain close to 700% for Micron and almost 4,000% for SanDisk. MEXC lists storage companies from the United States, South Korea, Japan, and China, so the whole global sector trades in one place.

The two gold instruments, XAU and XAUT, still ranked first and second, and together produced nearly half of all TradFi futures volume, and the larger of them (XAU) grew 126% in a single month.

Tokenized US stocks produced 62% of all TradFi spot volume in July and became the largest category on the spot market. Two months earlier, the group held just two of the ten most traded spot seats. SpaceX, Circle, Micron, and Tesla all placed in July's top ten, next to gold, the euro, and oil.

Robinhood switched on its own blockchain on July 1, an Ethereum Layer 2 built on Arbitrum and designed for tokenized stocks and other real-world assets. MEXC listed the ecosystem's breakout assets early, and six of its ten most traded new listings in July came from the chain.

Memecoins drew the first flows, taking three of the ten most traded slots. Three utility projects followed: a token launch service, a lender that accepts tokenized stocks as collateral, and a protocol that pays holders in tokenized stock. The remaining four slots went to other chains: two BNB Chain memecoins and two Solana projects — one memecoin and one SocialFi application.

Memecoins also took over the gain rankings. July's ten strongest new listings averaged a peak of 1,371%, six of them memecoins, and just one tied to AI. A month earlier, the same list skewed toward AI-linked tokens.

"When Robinhood put a blockchain on mainnet, our job was to have its assets listed before the crowd arrived, and we did," said Vugar Usi, CEO of MEXC. "Speed to listing is how an exchange serves this market, whether the asset is a memecoin or a memory-chip future."

MEXC held four featured campaigns in July, and more than 100,000 users registered for them. The largest, TradFi Gala , offered a prize pool of up to 1 million USDT for futures traders and generated over 3.5 billion USDT in trading volume.

Airdrop+ is the platform's giveaway program in which users complete simple deposit and trade tasks and share in token prize pools. July's twelve campaigns paid out from a combined pool above 500,000 USDT, and the program opened a second track for big established tokens.

The full July report, with the complete token tables and campaign data, is available here .

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42e5dfdc-8b2c-450b-8177-e2514bbb1547